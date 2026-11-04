The Oppo Find X10 Ultra has been the subject of the rumour mill for quite a while now. But it's only recently that leaks have begun surfacing rapidly, and this is perhaps due to the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max debuting in global markets. A tipster has now shed light on the key specifications of the Ultra model. The purported handset could use MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity processor. It is also said to feature a high-resolution display, an advanced periscope camera system, and a large battery.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications (Leak)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo Find X10 Ultra carries the internal codename Xingyun, which translates to Nebula. It is reportedly being tested with MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. If accurate, the handset could become the first Ultra-class smartphone to feature this platform. This would also mark a departure from Oppo's previous Ultra models, which have traditionally been powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon flagship chipsets.

The tipster further claims that the Find X10 Ultra will feature a 6.89-inch BOE display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to have rounded corners and extremely narrow, symmetrical bezels on all four sides. On the camera front, the handset is tipped to feature a native 10x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera and a 200-megapixel high-dynamic-range multi-camera imaging system.

Separately, tipster Smart Pikachu claims that the Find X10 Ultra will offer improved image stabilisation across all focal lengths. The handset is also said to pack an 8,000mAh-class battery.

These claims add to earlier leaks surrounding the Find X10 Ultra. Digital Chat Station had previously suggested that Oppo was testing the handset with MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while another report from the tipster pointed to a camera system centred around a 200-megapixel sensor and an advanced periscope telephoto camera.

While Oppo has yet to announce a launch date, the Find X10 Ultra is expected to arrive in 2027, following the launch of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. A previous report also suggested that the Oppo Find X10 Ultra may skip the Indian market. Therefore, its availability in India remains uncertain.