Krafton India has announced the launch date of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) Air. The mobile game will debut in India next month. The company has also revealed details about its Closed Beta Testing programme, which will allow selected players to try the game ahead of the official release. Interested players must submit an audition video through the game's official Instagram bio. BGMI Air will launch as a separate app, and the game is expected to have an initial download size of around 1GB.

BGMI Air Set to Launch in India Next Month

Krafton India announced that BGMI Air will officially launch in India on December 10. The company says the new game, which will arrive as a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, crossed 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play.

Ahead of the launch, Krafton is offering select players a chance to play. BGMI Air's Closed Beta Testing will be held between November 20 and November 24 across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The company says feedback from players during the testing period will be used to improve the game before its official launch.

Players who want to be among the first to play BGMI Air can post a 15–60-second audition video explaining why they should be among the first to try BGMI Air. They will also need to tag the game's official social media handle and submit an application form available through the bio section of BGMI Air and BGMI's official Instagram account, @battlegroundsmobilein_official. Applicants should be at least 18 years old, have a valid government photo ID and a BGMI account.

Krafton confirmed that the BGMI Air game will have an initial download size of around 1GB. It is primarily designed for players whose devices or storage kept the full BGMI experience out of reach.

BGMI Air will launch as a separate app, but it will allow existing BGMI players to keep their current game and account without migration. KRAFTON has not yet revealed the minimum system requirements and Android version compatibility. Formerly announced as BGMI Lite, the game has been renamed BGMI Air by KRAFTON India last month.