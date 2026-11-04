Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month

BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month

BGMI Air requires an initial download of approximately 1GB.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 20:52 IST
BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month

Photo Credit: BGMI

BGMI Air's Closed Beta Testing will be held between November 20 and November 24

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • BGMI Air will launch as a separate app
  • Interested players must submit a 15–60-second audition video
  • BGMI Air is designed as a lighter alternative to the original BGMI
Advertisement

Krafton India has announced the launch date of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) Air. The mobile game will debut in India next month. The company has also revealed details about its Closed Beta Testing programme, which will allow selected players to try the game ahead of the official release. Interested players must submit an audition video through the game's official Instagram bio. BGMI Air will launch as a separate app, and the game is expected to have an initial download size of around 1GB.

BGMI Air Set to Launch in India Next Month

Krafton India announced that BGMI Air will officially launch in India on December 10. The company says the new game, which will arrive as a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, crossed 14 million pre-registrations on Google Play.

Ahead of the launch, Krafton is offering select players a chance to play. BGMI Air's Closed Beta Testing will be held between November 20 and November 24 across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The company says feedback from players during the testing period will be used to improve the game before its official launch.

Players who want to be among the first to play BGMI Air can post a 15–60-second audition video explaining why they should be among the first to try BGMI Air. They will also need to tag the game's official social media handle and submit an application form available through the bio section of BGMI Air and BGMI's official Instagram account, @battlegroundsmobilein_official. Applicants should be at least 18 years old, have a valid government photo ID and a BGMI account.

Krafton confirmed that the BGMI Air game will have an initial download size of around 1GB. It is primarily designed for players whose devices or storage kept the full BGMI experience out of reach. 

BGMI Air will launch as a separate app, but it will allow existing BGMI players to keep their current game and account without migration. KRAFTON has not yet revealed the minimum system requirements and Android version compatibility. Formerly announced as BGMI Lite, the game has been renamed BGMI Air by KRAFTON India last month.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BGMI Air, BGMI, BGMI Air India Launch, BGMI Air Closed Beta
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MeitY Launches Three New Sovereign AI Models Under the IndiaAI Mission
Ubisoft Reportedly Bids to Acquire Arkane Studios From Xbox
BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Shows How It Made the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Thinner and Lighter
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Watch GT 2 Tipped to Launch in India Alongside X500 Series
  2. Windows 11 PCs With 8GB RAM Get Faster Multitasking, Lower Memory Usage
  3. BGMI Air Set to Launch in India on December 10; Closed Beta Testing to Begin Later This Month
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Recent Media Suggestions Feature for Android and iOS Users: Report
  5. Ubisoft Reportedly Bids to Acquire Arkane Studios From Xbox
  6. Binance Hackers Route 81 Percent of Stolen Solana Through THORChain
  7. MeitY Launches Three New Sovereign AI Models Under the IndiaAI Mission
  8. Google Turns Off Gemini AI Access for K-12 Student Accounts, Expands Guided Learning to Search and Classroom
  9. Apple Releases iOS 27.3 Beta With New Siri AI Tools for Developers, Health App Update
  10. Crypto Traders Face Backlash for Launching Memecoins Using Jesús de Miguel’s Image
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »