Vivo seems to have started rolling out its Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update to the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE. The company had previously announced that these Vivo X series devices would receive the latest interface by the end of October. The update introduces new features and animations. OriginOS 7 was unveiled globally in September and comes pre-installed on the Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 smartphones.

As per user posts on the Vivo Community forum, the OriginOS 7 update is currently available to a limited number of Vivo X300 Pro, X300, and X300 FE devices through the company's trial programme. The rollout is reportedly part of the release candidate build.

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE are said to be receiving the update with firmware versions PD2527MF_EX_A_17.1.5.5.W30 and PD2509F_EX_A_17.1.15.1.W30, respectively. The update for Vivo X300 FE is said to be 4.78GB in size.

Meanwhile, Vivo X300 Pro users are reportedly getting the OriginOS 7 update with firmware version PD2502BF_EX_A_17.1.12.0.W30. A few users say they experienced system bugs in the early release candidate.

Smartphones running the latest available software version are likely to get OriginOS 7 first. Therefore, users are advised to update their handsets before checking for OriginOS 7.

Vivo introduced OriginOS 7 globally in September. It brings the Fluid Motion feature and a refreshed Origin Design alongside Dynamic Translucent Material. Additionally, Vivo is bringing its Jovi AI features to compatible devices. OriginOS 7 also offers new lock screen customisation options through the Wiggle and Glint Theme. Other additions include the AI Pet Pals, Origin Workbench, AI Cross-App Drag, among others.

By mid-November, OriginOS 7 is confirmed to arrive on the Vivo X200 Pro. It will reach several T-series smartphones in January next year. Remaining handsets will receive the update as late as February next year.