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Vivo X300 Pro, X300, X300 FE Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Update

OriginOS 7 update for the Vivo X300 FE is said to be 4.78GB in size.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 13:52 IST
Vivo X300 Pro, X300, X300 FE Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Update

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 7 brings AI features and lock screen customisation

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Highlights
  • Vivo has started rolling out its Android 17-based OriginOS 7
  • The update is currently rolling out to select users
  • OriginOS 7 brings AI features
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Vivo seems to have started rolling out its Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update to the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE. The company had previously announced that these Vivo X series devices would receive the latest interface by the end of October. The update introduces new features and animations. OriginOS 7 was unveiled globally in September and comes pre-installed on the Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 smartphones.

Vivo X300 Pro, X300, X300 FE OriginOS 7 Update Details

As per user posts on the Vivo Community forum, the OriginOS 7 update is currently available to a limited number of Vivo X300 Pro, X300, and X300 FE devices through the company's trial programme. The rollout is reportedly part of the release candidate build.

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 FE are said to be receiving the update with firmware versions PD2527MF_EX_A_17.1.5.5.W30 and PD2509F_EX_A_17.1.15.1.W30, respectively. The update for Vivo X300 FE is said to be 4.78GB in size.

Meanwhile, Vivo X300 Pro users are reportedly getting the OriginOS 7 update with firmware version PD2502BF_EX_A_17.1.12.0.W30. A few users say they experienced system bugs in the early release candidate.

Smartphones running the latest available software version are likely to get OriginOS 7 first. Therefore, users are advised to update their handsets before checking for OriginOS 7.

Vivo introduced OriginOS 7 globally in September. It brings the Fluid Motion feature and a refreshed Origin Design alongside Dynamic Translucent Material. Additionally, Vivo is bringing its Jovi AI features to compatible devices. OriginOS 7 also offers new lock screen customisation options through the Wiggle and Glint Theme. Other additions include the AI Pet Pals, Origin Workbench, AI Cross-App Drag, among others. 

By mid-November, OriginOS 7 is confirmed to arrive on the Vivo X200 Pro. It will reach several T-series smartphones in January next year. Remaining handsets will receive the update as late as February next year.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OriginOS 7, Vivo OriginOS 7, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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