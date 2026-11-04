Windows 11 PCs With 8GB RAM Get Faster Multitasking, Lower Memory Usage

Microsoft has rolled out a set of performance improvements for Windows 11 PCs with 8GB of RAM. The changes are meant to make these systems feel less sluggish, especially when several apps are running at once. They cover memory management in Windows, along with apps such as Edge and Teams. Microsoft says the improvements are arriving through Windows and app updates, and should help PCs with limited memory handle everyday tasks better.

Windows 11 Gets Memory and Performance Improvements on 8GB PCs

Microsoft says everyday tasks are now up to 20 percent faster than they were with the January 2026 Windows update. In a separate test, multitasking was up to 40 percent faster, with 20 Edge tabs, a 4K video, Office files, Outlook and File Explorer all open at the same time. Microsoft points out that the actual gains will depend on the PC and the kind of work being done.

One of the bigger changes is how Windows handles memory. It can now keep up to 2GB more active data in RAM instead of moving it to slower storage. This should mean fewer apps and browser tabs have to reload when users switch between them. Windows also gives more priority to tasks that are in use rather than background activity.

Edge is another area where Microsoft claims to have made a difference. The browser can now open up to 33 percent faster when launched from Start or through a link. Teams has been optimised for 8GB PCs, too. It can switch on Efficiency Mode by default, which Microsoft says can cut resource use and improve launch times by up to 20 percent.

There are memory savings across Windows and other Microsoft apps as well. Changes to Edge and Microsoft 365 account for up to 900MB less memory use in Microsoft's multitasking tests. Widgets will now load only when opened on PCs with 8GB of RAM or less, saving around 200MB while closed. Edge will also put inactive tabs to sleep after 15 minutes by default, rather than waiting two hours.

The improvements are available with Windows 11 version 26H2, build 26300.9818 or later. Users can check for them under Settings > Windows Update. They will need to turn on Get the latest updates as soon as they're available before selecting Check for updates. Microsoft also recommends updating Edge, Microsoft 365 and Teams, since some of the changes arrive through app updates.