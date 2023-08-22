Technology News
Meta Starts Rolling Out Web Version of Threads to Gain an Edge Over Rival X

Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity soon.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 August 2023 20:14 IST
Meta CEO said in a Threads post that the web version would reach users "over the next few days

Highlights
  • Threads' users cam login to its website from their computers
  • The widely anticipated roll out could help Threads gain acceptance
  • The company will be adding more functionality to the web experience

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter

Threads' users will be able to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website from their computers, the Facebook and Instagram owner said. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that the web version would reach users "over the next few days."

threads web version mark zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg Threads

Mark Zuckerberg posted the image announcing the roll out of Threads' web version
Photo Credit: Threads/ @zuck

 

The widely anticipated roll out could help Threads gain broader acceptance among power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, who can now take advantage of the platform by using it on a bigger screen.

Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush. 

In just over a month, daily active users on Android version of Threads app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report, dated August 10, by analytics platform Similarweb.

The company will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks, Meta said. 

It was recently reported that Meta will be rolling out the web version of Threads by this week, as hinted by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday. White the social media company did not give a date for the launch, but Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Threads, Meta, Threads web version, Meta platforms, Instagram, Facebook
