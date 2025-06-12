Technology News
  • Stellar Blade Becomes Sony's Biggest Single Player Steam Launch Ever a Day After PC Release

Stellar Blade Becomes Sony's Biggest Single-Player Steam Launch Ever a Day After PC Release

Stellar Blade launched on PS5 on April 26, 2024, and sold over two million copies on the platform.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 June 2025 20:06 IST
Photo Credit: Sony/ Shift Up

Stellar Blade is Shift Up's debut title

Stellar Blade launched on PC on Wednesday, over a year after the action game was released on PS5, and it seems to be a big hit for Sony and developer Shift Up. The game has climbed to the top of Steam's global top sellers chart. Stellar Blade has also become Sony's biggest single-player PC launch ever, reaching a peak of over 183,000 concurrent players on the platform.

Stellar Blade a Hit on Steam

The action title is currently No. 1 on Steam's top sellers list, ahead of recent releases like Dune: Awakening and Elden Ring Nightreign. Shift Up has not yet shared sales figures, but the South Korean studio thanked fans in a post on X Thursday.

On Steam, Stellar Blade has attracted a rapidly ballooning player base just a day after launching. At the time of writing, over 183,000 concurrent users were playing the game on the platform, with the number constantly going up. It is one of the most played games on Steam right now, as per SteamDB.

With over 183,000 peak concurrent players on Steam, Stellar Blade, which is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), has also become Sony's biggest single-player PC launch, beating the likes of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and God of War.

Overall, it's Sony's second most successful Steam launch behind only live service title Helldivers 2, which reached a peak of over 450,000 peak concurrent players.

Stellar Blade launched on PS5 on April 26, 2024, and sold over two million copies on the platform. On PC, the game arrives with additional content and platform specific features like ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerate, and more. All new content released alongside the PC version is also available on the PS5 version of the game via a free update.

Shift Up, meanwhile, has confirmed its plans for a Stellar Blade sequel. The sequel will arrive before 2027, the studio said in an investor presentation last month.

Stellar Blade is an action-focussed title that follows the story of Eve, a super soldier sent on a mission to planet Earth overrun with monsters. Players must master a flashy combat system and take on grotesque and deadly creatures in striking environments. In our review of the game, we praised Stellar Blade's “fun combat and slick presentation,” but said that it was “consistently held back by almost everything else.”

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and flowing combat
  • Slick visual presentation
  • Excellent music
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Camps!
  • Bad
  • Weak story and characters
  • Overtly sexualised character design
  • Lack of meaningful side content
  • Repetitive encounters
Read detailed Sony Stellar Blade review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
