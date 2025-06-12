Technology News
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

The gripping documentary reveals the fatal flaws behind the 2023 Titan submersible expedition through real footage, expert interviews, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 June 2025 20:29 IST
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Titan premiered on June 11, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix

  • Titan: The OceanGate Disaster premiered on June 11, 2025, on Netflix
  • Directed by Mark Monroe, it investigates the fatal Titan sub mission
  • Features interviews with experts, families, insiders, and James Cameron
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster is an unsettling and powerful Netflix documentary exploring the fatal deep-sea expedition of 2023 to the wreck site of the Titanic. This documentary has been directed by Mark Monroe and unpacks the ambitious and flawed vision of the Titan submersible, which has been led by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. Through real footage, expert analysis and whistleblower interviews, the documentary shows warning signs, risky engineering that was ignored and led to this unfortunate event. It is a sobering look at the loss and ambition.

When and Where to Watch

Titan premiered on June 11, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The viewers can watch this documentary from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer gives a tense and investigative tone to the submersible historic event. From the ideology of Stockton Rush and design choice to the ignored safety warnings. This includes chilling footage and the firsthand testimonies foreshadowing the disaster. The narrative in the documentary reveals how the instance of Rush on using carbon fibre hulls, and bypassing the expert advice, with evading the regulations, led to this catastrophic failure that took place underneath 13000 feet. Further, it features interviews with the former OceanGate personnel, U.S. Coast Guard investigators, family members, and Titanic filmmaker James Cameron, showcasing the ambition turned deadly scenario.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes a team of investigative journalists, Coast Guard personnel and families of the survivors, ex-OceanGate Insiders, and archival contributors. Mark Monroe is the director, and the production team also includes James Cameron.

Reception

Titan is a damning and thorough case study of the ambition gone risky and fortunate. Reviews acknowledge the repetitiveness in the technical and legal events. With an IMDb rating of 6.7, the story has been praised for a compelling portrait of tragedy, revealing overconfidence and systematic failure.

 

Further reading: Titan Netflix documentary, OceanGate disaster, Titan submersible 2023, Mark Monroe, James Cameron, Netflix new releases, real life documentaries, true story Netflix, underwater tragedies
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
