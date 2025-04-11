Threads is said to be testing a new feature which aims to make it easier to import the social graph from other microblogging platforms. According to a tipster, it is currently in beta and not available to all users. The feature is expected to introduce a way through which users can easily follow the same accounts on Threads as they do on X (formerly Twitter) without having to manually search for and follow the creator.

Following X Creators on Threads

The feature was spotted by former Meta employee and security engineer Jane Manchun Wong and detailed in an X post. It is said to appear in the settings of the Threads app under the Follow and invite friends tab.

The other site introduces a way to import the social graph from Twitter / X pic.twitter.com/mfjs5TcW7N — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2025

Dubbed Creators from X, it enables users to follow the same popular creators that they already follow on X on Threads. To do this:

Open Threads and tap on the user profile Tap Settings and Privacy > Your Account A Download option for your archived data will appear. Upon tapping the option, you may have to wait until three days for a download link to be sent to your email inbox. Download and unzip the data file Find the following.js file and upload it on the Threads website.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, Meta spokesperson Alec Booker said, “We're currently testing a way for you to find and follow creators from other platforms on Threads, making it easier to connect with the people and conversations that matter to you.”

However, not all users have access to this feature at the moment. As per the security engineer, it is currently in beta and in the testing phase, thus, only available to a limited number of users. Gadgets 360 staff were not able to confirm its presence on the Threads app for both Android and iOS.

At present, the microblogging site only provides an option to find the people they follow on other social media apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. However, the under-development feature may bring an expansion by offering the ability to follow creators from X too.