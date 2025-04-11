Technology News
Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X

The feature is currently in beta and not available widely to all Threads users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads users can find and follow friends from other apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella

Highlights
  • Users must download their X data to use the in-development feature
  • It offers expansion beyond Meta apps like Instagram and Facebook
  • Meta says this aims to help users find creators they care about easily
Threads is said to be testing a new feature which aims to make it easier to import the social graph from other microblogging platforms. According to a tipster, it is currently in beta and not available to all users. The feature is expected to introduce a way through which users can easily follow the same accounts on Threads as they do on X (formerly Twitter) without having to manually search for and follow the creator.

Following X Creators on Threads

The feature was spotted by former Meta employee and security engineer Jane Manchun Wong and detailed in an X post. It is said to appear in the settings of the Threads app under the Follow and invite friends tab.

Dubbed Creators from X, it enables users to follow the same popular creators that they already follow on X on Threads. To do this:

  1. Open Threads and tap on the user profile
  2. Tap Settings and Privacy > Your Account
  3. A Download option for your archived data will appear. Upon tapping the option, you may have to wait until three days for a download link to be sent to your email inbox.
  4. Download and unzip the data file
  5. Find the following.js file and upload it on the Threads website.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, Meta spokesperson Alec Booker said, “We're currently testing a way for you to find and follow creators from other platforms on Threads, making it easier to connect with the people and conversations that matter to you.”

However, not all users have access to this feature at the moment. As per the security engineer, it is currently in beta and in the testing phase, thus, only available to a limited number of users. Gadgets 360 staff were not able to confirm its presence on the Threads app for both Android and iOS.

At present, the microblogging site only provides an option to find the people they follow on other social media apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. However, the under-development feature may bring an expansion by offering the ability to follow creators from X too.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Meta Platforms, X, Twitter
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Releases Cost-Efficient and Low-Latency Gemini 2.5 Flash AI Model
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU and NPU Performance Launched

