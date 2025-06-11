Technology News
  Threads Begins Testing the Ability to Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram

Threads Begins Testing the Ability to Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram

Threads will reportedly begin testing DMs in Argentina, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 14:40 IST
Threads Begins Testing the Ability to Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads currently allows users to send posts to each other via Instagram

Highlights
  • Threads is reported to introduce an inbox for DMs separate from Instagram
  • DMs will be accessible through an envelope icon at the bottom task bar
  • Meta reportedly plans to expand DMs to more regions
Threads is testing a new feature that will let users communicate with each other directly, without having to leave the platform. As per a company official, direct messages (DMs) on Threads are currently in development and will be introduced in select markets starting this week. This move goes against the plans previously shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who hinted towards the merging of Instagram's DMs with Threads, and possibly even mirrored chat lists on both platforms which are under Meta Platforms' umbrella.

Testing DMs on Threads

In a post on Threads, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “We're starting to test DMs on Threads. If you get access to this -- slide through!” In a subsequent post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri added that the ability to send messages directly on Threads has been a “top request” since the platform was launched.

At present, the Meta-owned microblogging platform does not allow users to send DMs to each other. While they can share posts, it is rerouted through Instagram via a Send on Instagram option. The only other option to engage with other users on Threads is by commenting on their posts.

The Verge reports that Threads will roll out the ability to send DMs starting this week in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Argentina. The company also reportedly plans to expand this feature to more locations “soon”.

threads dms verge meta Threads

Users will see an envelope icon for DMs on Threads, reports The Verge
Photo Credit: The Verge/ Meta

 

Users are expected to gain access to an inbox on Threads which is different from Instagram's DM list. It will be accessible by tapping a new envelope symbol that is said to appear on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen on both Android and iOS apps. Further, the same DM icon will also be placed on the left panel on Threads' desktop version via the web.

“Our mission is to foster an open exchange of perspectives, and we know how important messaging is to supporting that cause”, Mosseri added.

This builds upon the ad initiatives announced by the company last month which are aimed at helping businesses expand their reach and engage a wider audience. They can do so by placing ad creatives between the organic content (user posts) in the user feed in multiple aspect ratios. Ads will also have a floating action button (FAB) that will redirect them to the brand website for more details.

Comments

Further reading: Threads, Instagram, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Threads Begins Testing the Ability to Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram
