Realme 15 Pro is reportedly in development and while the company is yet to confirm its existence, a new leak has surfaced online hinting at the phone's possible colour options along with the RAM and storage configurations. It is tipped to be available in three distinct colour options in the country and is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. The Realme 15 Pro is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme 14 Pro, which was launched in the country earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Memory Configurations Tipped

91Mobiles, citing unnamed sources, reports that Realme 15 Pro is in the works with the model number RMX5101. It will reportedly be launched in four RAM and storage options in the country — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is said to come in flowing silver, silk purple, and velvet green colour options.

The Realme 14 Pro, for reference, is available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It was launched in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes in India.

Realme 15 Pro is likely to go official by the end of July. It is said to debut in the same price range as the Realme 14 Pro 5G. The latter costs Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 256GB storage model.

Besides the Pro variant, Realme is rumoured to be preparing to unveil the Realme 15 5G with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is speculated to come in flowing silver, silk pink, and velvet green colour options.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro 5G was launched in January this year with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and boasts a single 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 rear camera unit with OIS. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

