Threads announced its latest advertising initiative in the form of video ads at the Interactive Advertising Bureau NewFronts 2025 on Thursday. The Meta-owned platform says it has begun video ads as a way for businesses to expand their reach and engage a wider audience. Ad creatives will appear in between the organic content (user posts) in the Threads feed in multiple aspect ratios. Notably, the microblogging platform first announced ads on its platform in January, and the introduction of video ads seems to be the latest addition to its advertising initiatives.

Video Ads on Threads

According to Meta Platforms' newsroom post, a small number of advertisers will soon be able to put video-based ads between individual posts. Similar to Instagram, these will appear with a “Sponsored” tag at the top right corner of the ad placement. Tapping the ad is said to bring up the video player with a full screen view of the visuals. And like posts on Threads, users will be able to like, comment, repost, and share an ad.

Placement of video ads on Threads

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

There also appears to be a floating action button (FAB) that will redirect the user to the brand's website for more details. As per Meta, ad creatives can be shown in 16:9 or 1:1 video ratios.

The company says video ads present businesses with a “ new way to engage with their audience.” However, it stopped short of explaining the pricing or the frequency with which the ads might appear on Threads.

This move is in line with the recent introduction of ads on the microblogging platform. In January, Meta commenced testing of ads in Japan and the US markets. Last month, it opened up the app to all advertisers globally, enabling them to place ad campaigns. Advertisers leveraging Meta's Advantage+ or Manual Placements will have their ads switched on by default.

In addition to video ads on Threads, Meta has begun testing trending ads for Instagram Reels. It is said to be a short-form video solution which places ads against the most trending Reels from creators on the platform.