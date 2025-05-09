Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement

Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement

Ad creatives can be shown in 16:9 or 1:1 video ratios, as per Meta.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 13:28 IST
Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads first began testing ads on its platform in January this year

Highlights
  • Video ads will be shown between user posts and are marked “Sponsored.
  • Ads can be in 16:9 or 1:1 aspect ratios, says Meta
  • Users can like, comment, repost, and share the video ads
Advertisement

Threads announced its latest advertising initiative in the form of video ads at the Interactive Advertising Bureau NewFronts 2025 on Thursday. The Meta-owned platform says it has begun video ads as a way for businesses to expand their reach and engage a wider audience. Ad creatives will appear in between the organic content (user posts) in the Threads feed in multiple aspect ratios. Notably, the microblogging platform first announced ads on its platform in January, and the introduction of video ads seems to be the latest addition to its advertising initiatives.

Video Ads on Threads

According to Meta Platforms' newsroom post, a small number of advertisers will soon be able to put video-based ads between individual posts. Similar to Instagram, these will appear with a “Sponsored” tag at the top right corner of the ad placement. Tapping the ad is said to bring up the video player with a full screen view of the visuals. And like posts on Threads, users will be able to like, comment, repost, and share an ad.

Threads ads Threads

Placement of video ads on Threads
Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

There also appears to be a floating action button (FAB) that will redirect the user to the brand's website for more details. As per Meta, ad creatives can be shown in 16:9 or 1:1 video ratios.

The company says video ads present businesses with a “ new way to engage with their audience.” However, it stopped short of explaining the pricing or the frequency with which the ads might appear on Threads.

This move is in line with the recent introduction of ads on the microblogging platform. In January, Meta commenced testing of ads in Japan and the US markets. Last month, it opened up the app to all advertisers globally, enabling them to place ad campaigns. Advertisers leveraging Meta's Advantage+ or Manual Placements will have their ads switched on by default.

In addition to video ads on Threads, Meta has begun testing trending ads for Instagram Reels. It is said to be a short-form video solution which places ads against the most trending Reels from creators on the platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads ads, Instagram, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo's X Fold 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Mafia: The Old Country Release Date Confirmed With New Gameplay Trailer, Pre-Orders Go Live

Related Stories

Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Developing These Chips for Mac Models, AI Servers
  5. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  7. Apple Is Reportedly Working a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection
  9. Tech Behind India's S-400 Air Defence Missile System: 5 Things to Know
  10. This Is How Google Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts
  2. Anthropic Introduces Web Search Capability in Its API, Offers Additional Controls for Enterprises
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi Ahead of Commercial Rollout
  4. Vivo 30 Pro Mini With 6.31-Inch Display to Launch Later This Month Alongside Vivo S30
  5. Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series
  6. Palworld Developer Pocketpair Says It Was Forced to Make 'Necessary' Changes to Game After Nintendo Lawsuit
  7. Apple Silicon Chips for Upcoming Mac Models, AI Servers Reportedly in Development
  8. Google Reveals How It Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams in Search, Chrome and Android
  9. Threads Begins Testing Video Ads to Help Businesses Expand Reach, Increase Audience Engagement
  10. Instagram Chief Says App Has Feared TikTok Threat for Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »