The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Final Season Online?

The Summer I Turned Pretty final season OTT release date has been officially revealed. The story is centred around friendship, love and family bonds, and navigates the life-changing summer of the teenage girl as she tries to learn the complexities of growing up. With this third and final season, the storyline is going to be more intriguing. There are emotional reunions and promises to the fans of Jeremiah and Conrad as Belly explores her path to adulthood.

When and Where to Watch

The third season of "Summer I Turned Pretty" is streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video, on June 17, 2025, and this is the final season.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer provides a glimpse into two years after Belly and Jeremiah get engaged, they go back to Cousins Beach, to find out that Conrad has been back in her life. Belly says in the trailer, when I am with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I reach, it reminds me of Conrad, and the song of Taylor Swift pushes the emotions.

Then Belly's mother says that they are too young and immature for marriage. Further, Conrad, at Stanford, fulfills her mother's wish, and seeks advice from Taylor and hunches to reconnect with Belly. The story revolves around them with emotional exploration and not losing hope in each other. This is a heartfelt drama that connected with the audience well in the first two seasons.

Cast and Crew

This season has Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Lily Donoghue, Sofia Bryant, Zoé de Grand'Maison, Tanner Zagarino and Emma Ishta. Jenny Han is the director and creator of the series, under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios.

Reception

The summer I Turned Pretty has garnered positive reviews from audiences and has been praised for casting, emotional storytelling and its authenticity. The series gained an 8.2 rating out of 10. The fans are awaiting the closure now with season three.