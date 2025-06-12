Mokshapatam Hindi OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Mokshapatam is a Telugu crime thriller with a suspenseful genre and delves into the life of a girl named Gayatri. She is a single mother and works in a hotel as a floor manager. She leads an ordinary life, but her life turns upside down when a guest leaves a mysterious bag, leading to shocking events. The story is set against the backdrop of secrets and moral crossroads, and the film navigates how one decision changes everything. There is emotional depth and thrilling twists in the story, and it will hook the viewers till the end.

When and Where to Watch

Mokshapatam streamed on Aha Telugu on January 14, 2025. Now, it has already aired on Ultra Play OTT in the Hindi Language from June 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer is set in an intense and mysterious tone from the start. Gayatri is portrayed as managing her work as a hotel floor manager and trying to balance her personal and professional life. Things changed when she found a bag in a room left by a mysterious guest. The trailer teases tension, unexpected twists, with emotional conflicts. The plot goes deeper into the web of crime, moral dilemmas and deceit. What begins as a simple decision to protect her family puts her into the dark world of survival and secrets. The story is quite gripping with a strong narrative, and explores how far a mother can go.

Cast and Crew

The movie features strong performances and is led by Pooja Kiran. Further, there are Thiruveer Reddy, Jennifer Emmanuel, Tarun Ponugoti, and Shanthi Rao in the story. It has been directed by Rahul Vanaja Rajeshwar and produced by Sandeep Chowdhary and Chandu Arigela.

Reception

The response was positive since its release, and it gained a 7.8 rating on Simkl and 7.7 on IMDb. Reviewers praised the tight storytelling, moral complexity and strong performances. The film has kept the audience hooked to the story till the climax.