Microsoft Rolls Out ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium, Service Starts at $7 a Month

The premium service will increase its subscription fee to $10 a month from July.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 10:15 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is used by more than 280 million people globally

Highlights
  • ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes for Teams users
  • It will also recommend tasks and help create meeting templates
  • Microsoft aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products

Microsoft on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

The premium service will cost $7 (roughly Rs. 600) per month in June before increasing to $10 (roughly Rs. 800) in July, Microsoft said.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet's Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

Yesterday, ChatGPT owner OpenAI launched a pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered chatbot, called ChatGPT Plus, for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) per month. Subscribers will receive access to ChatGPT during peak times, faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

In a blog post published by OpenAI on Wednesday, the company introduced ChatGPT Plus, which will be initially rolling out only for the customers in the United States. The company will soon extend the access availability through inviting people from its waitlist, probably over the coming weeks. OpenAI will also be rolling out ChatGPT to more regions in the near future.

Earlier this week, OpenAI also released a software tool to identify text generated by artificial intelligence.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

ChatGPT, OpenAI, Microsoft
