Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases Launched in Multiple Colour Options: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched in the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 01:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases Launched in Multiple Colour Options: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Rugged Gadget Case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched on February 1
  • The silicone grip case comes in white and black shades
  • The Galaxy S23 smartphones will be available in the US from February 17

Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprising the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. In addition to notable hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S22 series that was unveiled last year, the South Korean firm has also introduced a variety of official accesories for the flagship smartphones. The protective cases come equipped with distinctive features to safeguard them from accidental drops and are offered in multiple colour options. Users of the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones can purchase the cases separately, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series cases

Pricing for new Galaxy S23 series cases is yet to be announced by the company. Samsung has currently listed a Rugged Gadget Case and Clear Gadget Case, along with a Silicone Grip Case and a Leather case for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Leather cases are available for all three handsets in Black, Camel and Green colour options. The Silicone Grip Case comes in White and Black shades with swappable straps. The Smart View wallet case that allows users to answer and control music tracks from the clear window is available in Black, Cream, Lavender and Green colours.

samsung galaxy s23 cases inline Samsung 23 cases

Samsung Galaxy S23 cases are listed on the company's website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

 

The Rugged Gadget Case has a rubber build with ridged edges for better grip and it comes in a single Black shade. Samsung claims that third-party safety firm UL (Underwriters Laboratories) has certified the case. The Clear case has a transparent design for showing off the original shade of the Galaxy S23 series devices and features a cap and twistable grip, according to Samsung. The frame case with a quick-access card sleeve is listed in Black and White shades.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The price of Galaxy S23 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,486), while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 81,878) and $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,271) respectively. They are offered in Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black shades and will be available from February 17.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series Cases
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plus, a Pilot Subscription Plan, at $20 per Month
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases Launched in Multiple Colour Options: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  3. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Small on Experience
  4. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  5. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  6. Beware ChatGPT Trying to Teach Your Kids Math … or Anything
  7. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  8. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  10. Facebook Drains Users' Batteries on Purpose, Former Worker Alleges
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Cases Launched in Multiple Colour Options: All Details
  2. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plus, a Pilot Subscription Plan, at $20 per Month
  3. Apple Could Report Its First Decline in Quarterly Revenue in Nearly 4 Years, Say Analysts
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Sam Bankman-Fried Barred From Contacting FTX Employees Using Signal, Encrypted Messages
  7. Samsung's One UI 5.1 Update Based on Android 13 Released Alongside Galaxy S23 Series: All Details
  8. Budget 2023: BSNL to Use Allocated Rs. 53,000 Crore for Upgrading to 4G, 5G Network
  9. WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
  10. WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Regarding Data Protection Given to the Centre in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.