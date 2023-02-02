Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprising the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. In addition to notable hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S22 series that was unveiled last year, the South Korean firm has also introduced a variety of official accesories for the flagship smartphones. The protective cases come equipped with distinctive features to safeguard them from accidental drops and are offered in multiple colour options. Users of the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones can purchase the cases separately, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series cases

Pricing for new Galaxy S23 series cases is yet to be announced by the company. Samsung has currently listed a Rugged Gadget Case and Clear Gadget Case, along with a Silicone Grip Case and a Leather case for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Leather cases are available for all three handsets in Black, Camel and Green colour options. The Silicone Grip Case comes in White and Black shades with swappable straps. The Smart View wallet case that allows users to answer and control music tracks from the clear window is available in Black, Cream, Lavender and Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 cases are listed on the company's website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

The Rugged Gadget Case has a rubber build with ridged edges for better grip and it comes in a single Black shade. Samsung claims that third-party safety firm UL (Underwriters Laboratories) has certified the case. The Clear case has a transparent design for showing off the original shade of the Galaxy S23 series devices and features a cap and twistable grip, according to Samsung. The frame case with a quick-access card sleeve is listed in Black and White shades.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The price of Galaxy S23 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,486), while the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 81,878) and $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,271) respectively. They are offered in Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black shades and will be available from February 17.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.