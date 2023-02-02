Most cryptocurrencies have begun to spring towards gains as the year of 2023 made way into its second month. On Thursday, February 2, Bitcoin opened with a gain of three percent to trade at the price point of $23,884 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh). On international exchanges, BTC reeled in gains of around 3.50 percent to trade at a similar value mark. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has grown by $755 (roughly Rs. 61,782). With the price of BTC spiking, majority altcoins are reeling-in benefits.

Ether opened with gains larger than Bitcoin. The second most valued cryptocurrency rose in price by 5.42 percent on Thursday. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, ETH is trading at the price point of $1,670 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh). The cryptocurrency recorded a growth of $87 (roughly Rs. 7,120) since its last day's pricing.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Avalanche — opened with gains.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, both the meme coins recorded small but significant profits.

Meanwhile, stablecoins such as USD Coin and Binance USD emerged among the handful of altcoins that opened with losses today.

Chainlink, Leo, and Near Protocol also recorded price reductions.

Overall, the crypto market valuation rose by 3.78 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the value of the global crypto sector currently stands at $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,37,432 crore).

The year of 2023 has started on a positive note for cryptocurrencies, most of which are recovering from last year's downfall. Despite its element of volatility, the crypto sector has somehow kept itself safeguarded against a ban in the world' most populated nation, India.

India got its union budget for the year of 2023-2024 on February 1, as part of which, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not talk about restricting the crypto sector in the nation.

In fact, Sitharaman did not particularly address the crypto topic at all, which left players in the industry who were expecting tax reliefs, a tad disappointed.

“While many crypto industry leaders had big expectations for the union budget 23-24 and requested some key reforms such as lowering the TDS rate from 1 percent to 0.01 percent and providing clarity on taxation, I honestly did not have lofty hopes. It is best to wait until the Indian government fully comprehends what cryptocurrency is and the value it can bring to the Indian economy. Overall, this budget is very considerate knowing that the government is still trying to understand the crypto and is not saying anything about the crypto,” Kumar Gaurav, Founder and CEO of Cashaa told Gadgets 360. Launched in 2017, Cashaa is neo-bank that works with crypto businesses.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.