Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance

mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance

Verification using tablets will effectively reduce the passport issuance timeline by 10 days, according to a regional passport officer.

By ANI | Updated: 17 February 2023 16:11 IST
mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance

The mPassport Police App will reduce the verification time to 5 days

Highlights
  • The Ministry of External Affairs introduced the new app
  • Digital verification will help to save time and bring transparency
  • mPassport Police App is currently available for download

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the 'mPassport Police App' to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated 350 mobile tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch, on the occasion of the force's Raising Day. These devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission report to become paperless, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi on Friday.

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey.

RPO Delhi in a tweet on Friday said the office is committed to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will reduce the verification time to 5 days.

"Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days," the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday.

Shah on Thursday tweeted in Hindi: "Launched the Passport Mobile Application for quick verification of passports. Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency to police investigations."

"These steps taken today are important efforts in the direction of Police Technology Mission of Modi-ji for smart policing," the minister further wrote.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mPassport Police App, Ministry of External Affairs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Microsoft Looks to Tame Revamped AI-Powered Bing as Users Report Being Disparaged by Chatbot
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?
mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  3. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  5. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  6. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Likely to Launch in India at This Price
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 11i Series Get MIUI 14 Update in India: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Revamped Bing is 'Work in Progress' After Report Claims Mistakes in Chatbot’s Responses
  2. Redmi A2 Price, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. mPassport Police App Launched by MEA to Expedite Police Verification of Passport Issuance
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Zen With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, Quad Mics Launched in India: All Details
  5. Microsoft Looks to Tame Revamped AI-Powered Bing as Users Report Being Disparaged by Chatbot
  6. Sony, Astar Network Join Forces to Launch Web3 Incubation Initiative: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Details
  8. Ubisoft Says Too Many Titles in Development Led to Recent Game Delays, Cancellations
  9. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.