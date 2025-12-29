Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

The iPhone 17 is available with an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 via ICICI and other select bank cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 December 2025 09:55 IST
iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

iPhone 17 (pictured) and other popular iPhone models are available with discounts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are offered at Rs. 1,21,490 and Rs. 1,34,490
  • iPad (2025), iPad Air M3, and iPad Pro M5 are discounted in the sale
  • AirPods and Beats audio products also receive limited-time discounts
Advertisement

Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days Sale in India, offering a range of discounts on the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 models. The sale, which began on December 28, offers discounted prices on new iPad models, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods as well. For example, the MacBook Air M4 iPad (2025) are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The electronic retail chain has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing Apple products during the sale, which ends on January 4.

Vijat Sales Apple Days Sale

The iPhone 17 is available with an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 via ICICI and other select bank cards. Customers can also avail of Rs. 3,000 worth of MyVS Reward loyalty points. A similar discount is also available on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,21,490 and Rs. 1,34,490, respectively.

The iPhone Air is currently selling for Rs. 90,990 on the e-commerce platform, inclusive of the Rs. 4,000 discount. Customers who are looking to purchase more affordable models can opt for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are listed on Vijay Sales for Rs. 57,990 and Rs. 64,490, respectively. There is also an offer on the iPhone 16E, reducing its effective price to Rs. 46,990.

As per the retail chain, the aforementioned prices are inclusive of an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on ICICI and other select bank cards.

Alongside iPhones, Vijay Sales has also announced offers on iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods. To begin with, customers can purchase the iPad (2025) for Rs. 30,190, iPad Air (M3) for Rs. 51,490, and iPad Pro (M5) for Rs. 89,990, inclusive of up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount.

On MacBooks, an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 can be availed of. The MacBook Air (M4) is selling for Rs. 79,990, while the M2 variant is listed for Rs. 64,990. The latest MacBook Pro with an M5 chipset can be purchased with a flat Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount, at Rs. 1,52,990.

The AirPods 4 are selling for Rs. 10,790, while AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) are listed for Rs. 21,990, inclusive of a Rs. 2,000 discount. There are offers on the Beats audio range, too.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vijay Sales, Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 16E, Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2025, Apple Watch Series 11
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V China Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  7. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  8. Samsung to Showcase New Soundbars, Wireless Speakers at CES 2026
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series
  10. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Expected Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »