Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days Sale in India, offering a range of discounts on the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 models. The sale, which began on December 28, offers discounted prices on new iPad models, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods as well. For example, the MacBook Air M4 iPad (2025) are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The electronic retail chain has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing Apple products during the sale, which ends on January 4.

The iPhone 17 is available with an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 via ICICI and other select bank cards. Customers can also avail of Rs. 3,000 worth of MyVS Reward loyalty points. A similar discount is also available on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,21,490 and Rs. 1,34,490, respectively.

The iPhone Air is currently selling for Rs. 90,990 on the e-commerce platform, inclusive of the Rs. 4,000 discount. Customers who are looking to purchase more affordable models can opt for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are listed on Vijay Sales for Rs. 57,990 and Rs. 64,490, respectively. There is also an offer on the iPhone 16E, reducing its effective price to Rs. 46,990.

As per the retail chain, the aforementioned prices are inclusive of an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on ICICI and other select bank cards.

Alongside iPhones, Vijay Sales has also announced offers on iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods. To begin with, customers can purchase the iPad (2025) for Rs. 30,190, iPad Air (M3) for Rs. 51,490, and iPad Pro (M5) for Rs. 89,990, inclusive of up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount.

On MacBooks, an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 can be availed of. The MacBook Air (M4) is selling for Rs. 79,990, while the M2 variant is listed for Rs. 64,990. The latest MacBook Pro with an M5 chipset can be purchased with a flat Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount, at Rs. 1,52,990.

The AirPods 4 are selling for Rs. 10,790, while AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) are listed for Rs. 21,990, inclusive of a Rs. 2,000 discount. There are offers on the Beats audio range, too.