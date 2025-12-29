Samsung Galaxy S26 series could launch at a significantly higher price, as the South Korean smartphone maker grapples with the rising costs of components, according to a report. Expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the lineup will reportedly be launched in global markets, including India, in February 2026. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will go on sale nearly a month after its launch. The latest development comes as various OEMs are expressing concerns regarding the rising costs of memory sticks because of the ongoing shortage of memory and other hardware components.

Samsung's Attempts to Reduce Manufacturing Costs

A recent report by The Bell (in Korean) claims that Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division is “struggling” to reduce the costs of manufacturing as the prices of various components rise incessantly. Additionally, the increase in prices and intensified competition has compelled the tech giant to earmark more of its funds for marketing and labour, which makes it difficult for the company to set “reasonable sales prices” for its upcoming handsets.

This indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. For context, the Galaxy S25 lineup was unveiled on January 22. The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 512GB storage model was priced at Rs. 92,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25+ debuted at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,11,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, respectively. Lastly, the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced in India at Rs. 1,29,999, Rs. 1,41,999, and Rs. 1,65,999 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively, at launch.

However, this is not the first time that reports of Samsung hiking the price of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online. Recently, another Korean publication, citing industry sources, reported that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch at a higher price. The decision was reportedly taken by the tech giant due to the higher cost of securing significant components, including DRAMs, for manufacturing smartphones. The move was also reportedly made in the interest of maintaining healthy margins.