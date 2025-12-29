Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch at a Higher Price Due to Rising Component Costs: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch globally, including India, in February 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 could feature the Exynos 2600 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 might feature triple rear cameras
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung Galaxy S26 series could launch at a significantly higher price, as the South Korean smartphone maker grapples with the rising costs of components, according to a report. Expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the lineup will reportedly be launched in global markets, including India, in February 2026. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will go on sale nearly a month after its launch. The latest development comes as various OEMs are expressing concerns regarding the rising costs of memory sticks because of the ongoing shortage of memory and other hardware components.

Samsung's Attempts to Reduce Manufacturing Costs

A recent report by The Bell (in Korean) claims that Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) division is “struggling” to reduce the costs of manufacturing as the prices of various components rise incessantly. Additionally, the increase in prices and intensified competition has compelled the tech giant to earmark more of its funds for marketing and labour, which makes it difficult for the company to set “reasonable sales prices” for its upcoming handsets.

This indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. For context, the Galaxy S25 lineup was unveiled on January 22. The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 512GB storage model was priced at Rs. 92,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25+ debuted at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,11,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, respectively. Lastly, the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced in India at Rs. 1,29,999, Rs. 1,41,999, and Rs. 1,65,999 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively, at launch.

However, this is not the first time that reports of Samsung hiking the price of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online. Recently, another Korean publication, citing industry sources, reported that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch at a higher price. The decision was reportedly taken by the tech giant due to the higher cost of securing significant components, including DRAMs, for manufacturing smartphones. The move was also reportedly made in the interest of maintaining healthy margins.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
