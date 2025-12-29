Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach

Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach

The incident began early Saturday, when players started reporting unusual activity in the game.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 11:24 IST
Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Players reported random bans and unbans, along with strange messages in the public ban notification feed

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rainbow Six Siege servers remain offline with no return timeline
  • Hackers injected billions of R6 Credits into player accounts
  • Ubisoft shut down Siege servers and marketplace worldwide
Advertisement

Ubisoft has confirmed that it has begun rolling back player data after a major breach disrupted Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, but the company has not shared a timeline for when the game's servers will be fully restored. The incident forced Ubisoft to take the live service offline worldwide after attackers manipulated in-game systems on a large scale. The breach caused widespread account issues, disrupted the in-game economy, and raised concerns about backend security. The lack of a clear restoration window has left many players unable to access the game as checks continue.

Update (11:20am): Ubisoft has announced that it is opening Rainbow Siege Six to all gamers, after rolling back player data. Gamers might not see some in-game content that they own, but the company says it will investigate and correct this information "over the next two weeks". At the time of publishing this update, the service status page suggested that access to the game's servers is still being restored.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Ubisoft

 

Ubisoft Rollback Underway After Rainbow Six Siege Hack

In a post on X on Sunday, Ubisoft said the rollback process is now underway and is being handled with extreme care. The company explained that extensive quality control tests will follow to ensure player accounts are restored correctly and that no further issues remain. Because of this, Ubisoft said it cannot guarantee when servers will be back online.

Rainbow Six Siege servers across PC, PlayStation and Xbox remain offline and are still listed as an unplanned outage on the game's official status page. As of now, hundreds of thousands of players remain unable to access the game. Ubisoft says its priority is to restore service safely and accurately, and that it will share another update once more information is available.

The incident began early Saturday, when players started reporting unusual activity in the game. Many accounts were suddenly credited with billions of R6 Credits, while rare and developer-only cosmetic items appeared unlocked. At the same time, players reported random bans and unbans, along with strange messages appearing in the public ban notification feed.

Ubisoft acknowledged the issue on X, saying it was aware of an incident affecting Rainbow Six Siege and that teams were investigating. Within hours, the company shut down the game's servers and its in-game marketplace to prevent further damage.

Later on Saturday, Ubisoft clarified that players would not be punished for spending any credits that appeared in their accounts during the breach. However, it confirmed that all transactions made after the start of the incident would be rolled back to restore the game's economy.

Security researchers and reports from accounts such as @vx-underground suggest that the attackers gained deep access to Rainbow Six Siege backend systems. Estimates indicate that around 2 billion R6 Credits were injected into player accounts, which would be worth roughly $13.33 million (roughly Rs. 120 crore) based on Ubisoft's official pricing.

Some experts believe the attack may have involved abused application programming interfaces with weak authorisation checks, though Ubisoft has not confirmed the exact cause.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Impeccable moment to moment gunplay
  • Fantastic sense of tension
  • Great gadgets and guns
  • Bad
  • Dismal single-player
  • Poor player progression
  • Not enough content
Read detailed Ubisoft Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Cybersecurity, Security Breach, Rainbow Six Siege Outage
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
Samsung Readies One UI 8.5 Beta Update for Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Report

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  2. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  3. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  4. Samsung Is Reportedly Testing One UI 8.5 for These Tablet Models
  5. Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Restores Access After Massive Breach
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch at a Higher Price Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  2. Samsung Readies One UI 8.5 Beta Update for Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Report
  3. Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M4), and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V China Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Revealed
  6. This Strange New Crystal Could Power the Next Leap in Quantum Computing
  7. The Most Exciting Exoplanet Discoveries of 2025: Know the Strange Worlds Scientists Have Found
  8. Chainsaw Man Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Popular Anime for Free
  9. Athibheekara Kaamukan Is Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Malayali Romance Drama
  10. Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »