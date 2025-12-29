Ubisoft has confirmed that it has begun rolling back player data after a major breach disrupted Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, but the company has not shared a timeline for when the game's servers will be fully restored. The incident forced Ubisoft to take the live service offline worldwide after attackers manipulated in-game systems on a large scale. The breach caused widespread account issues, disrupted the in-game economy, and raised concerns about backend security. The lack of a clear restoration window has left many players unable to access the game as checks continue.

Update (11:20am): Ubisoft has announced that it is opening Rainbow Siege Six to all gamers, after rolling back player data. Gamers might not see some in-game content that they own, but the company says it will investigate and correct this information "over the next two weeks". At the time of publishing this update, the service status page suggested that access to the game's servers is still being restored.

Ubisoft Rollback Underway After Rainbow Six Siege Hack

In a post on X on Sunday, Ubisoft said the rollback process is now underway and is being handled with extreme care. The company explained that extensive quality control tests will follow to ensure player accounts are restored correctly and that no further issues remain. Because of this, Ubisoft said it cannot guarantee when servers will be back online.

Rainbow Six Siege servers across PC, PlayStation and Xbox remain offline and are still listed as an unplanned outage on the game's official status page. As of now, hundreds of thousands of players remain unable to access the game. Ubisoft says its priority is to restore service safely and accurately, and that it will share another update once more information is available.

The incident began early Saturday, when players started reporting unusual activity in the game. Many accounts were suddenly credited with billions of R6 Credits, while rare and developer-only cosmetic items appeared unlocked. At the same time, players reported random bans and unbans, along with strange messages appearing in the public ban notification feed.

Ubisoft acknowledged the issue on X, saying it was aware of an incident affecting Rainbow Six Siege and that teams were investigating. Within hours, the company shut down the game's servers and its in-game marketplace to prevent further damage.

Later on Saturday, Ubisoft clarified that players would not be punished for spending any credits that appeared in their accounts during the breach. However, it confirmed that all transactions made after the start of the incident would be rolled back to restore the game's economy.

Security researchers and reports from accounts such as @vx-underground suggest that the attackers gained deep access to Rainbow Six Siege backend systems. Estimates indicate that around 2 billion R6 Credits were injected into player accounts, which would be worth roughly $13.33 million (roughly Rs. 120 crore) based on Ubisoft's official pricing.

Some experts believe the attack may have involved abused application programming interfaces with weak authorisation checks, though Ubisoft has not confirmed the exact cause.