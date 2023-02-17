Technology News
Sixty-Nine Percent of Respondents Experience Call Drops, Connection Problems on Most Days, Survey Reveals

A survey that recorded 42,000 responses from citizens across 338 districts revealed that a majority of users faced connection issues on a daily basis.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 February 2023 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India

Highlights
  • 28 percent of respondents got uninterrupted access to 4G or 5G network
  • A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on call drop
  • 32 percent said that they do not have access to 4G or 5G services

A majority of respondents in a survey claimed that they face call drop or call connection issues on any given day, online survey firm LocalCircles said on Thursday.

According to the survey report, 28 percent respondents said that they get uninterrupted access to 4G or 5G network while 32 percent shared that they do not have access to 4G or 5G services most of the time despite paying for it.

"Sixtynine percent mobile service subscribers face call connection/call drop problems on any given day," the report said.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India. However, the number of responses varied from question to question, LocalCircles said.

A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on the frequency of call connection or call drop on any given day.

"36 percent or more than one third of respondents stating 'up to 25 percent of the calls'; 13 percent indicated the percentage was as much as 25-50 per cent; while 10 percent indicated a much higher percentage of 50-75 percent and 10 percent revealed that they face connectivity or call drop issues with 75 percent or almost all calls," the report said.

Out of about 11,000 people, only 26 percent respondents indicated that where they reside all three mobile networks, Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone, have good coverage while 51 percent people faced issues with either two or one other operator, according to the report.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Vodafone, Jio, Bharti Airtel
