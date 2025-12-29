The OnePlus Turbo 6 series will be launched in China soon, the company has announced. The lineup is confirmed to comprise two models — OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. Ahead of the launch, the China-based brand has revealed the design of both upcoming handsets, featuring a square-shaped camera deco. While the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the OnePlus Turbo 6V is teased to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Turbo 6 series will be launched in China on January 8 at 7pm local time (6:30am IST). During a live event, the company also revealed the design and key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus handsets (via @yabhishekhd).

OnePlus showcased the upcoming Turbo 6 from both the front and rear during today's discussion live event and also shared some of its key specifications.



— Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

— 1.5K resolution display

— 165Hz refresh rate

— 9,000mAh battery

— 80W wired charging

— 27W wired… pic.twitter.com/0MrQXy0JxS — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 28, 2025

Both phones appear to have an identical design. The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have a square-shaped camera island on the rear panel, housing the dual camera system and an LED flash. The phones are expected to have a matte frame with colour-matched edges. The OnePlus Turbo 6 was teased in black, silver, and a turquoise shade, while the Turbo 6V will be sold in black and silver colourways.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Specifications (Teased)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Turbo 6 is teased to sport a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will have a plastic frame and feature an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance rating. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has teased that it will also feature an Adreno 825 GPU and run on Android 16.

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary lens. There will be a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. As per OnePlus, the handset will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is teased to get a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging support.

Alongside the OnePlus Turbo 6, the brand has also teased several key specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6V. It is expected to have similar features to the standard Turbo 6, apart from a few differences. The handset is teased to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

While the Turbo 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, the Turbo 6V will get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It will have the same battery, camera system, and connectivity features as the standard model.