Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Readies One UI 8.5 Beta Update for Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Report

Samsung is reportedly testing the One UI 8.5 Beta for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) with build number X930XXU3AYL6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 10:51 IST
Samsung Readies One UI 8.5 Beta Update for Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Report

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series in India in September this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S11 series with Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Users have spotted One UI 8.5 test builds for Fan Edition models as well
  • Galaxy Tab S11 series is likely among first to receive the stable update
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta programme kicked off earlier this month in select regions, exclusively for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, user reports indicate that test builds for One UI 8.5 have also been made available for Samsung's latest Galaxy tablet series. The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S11 series are reportedly getting the One UI 8.5 update, suggesting wider device testing could soon be underway. Users have spotted the One UI 8.5 test builds for Fan Edition models of the latest tablets. Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung Testing One UI 8.5 for Galaxy Tablets

As per user reports on X, Samsung appears to have started internal testing of One UI 8.5 for a range of Galaxy tablet series. As spotted by Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16), test builds for the Galaxy Tab S8 series with versions X900XXU9EYL1 and X900OXM9EYL1 have surfaced on Samsung's servers in countries such as India, Europe, Korea, and Turkey.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Wi-Fi and Tab S11 Wi-Fi were spotted with build numbers X930XXU3AYL6 and X730XXU3AYL6, respectively. Further, user reports suggest that Samsung is internally testing One UI 8.5 for other models, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Given the launch timeline, the Galaxy Tab S11 series is likely among the first tablets to receive the One UI 8.5 once the stable version begins rolling out next year. Meanwhile, Samsung released the beta update for Galaxy S25 devices earlier this month. The update is available in markets, including Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series in India in September this year with a starting price of Rs. 80,999. They came with Android 16-based One UI 8.

The Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch screen, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display. Both these models run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The base model packs an 8,400mAh battery while the Ultra model has an 11,600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series, One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Beta, One UI 8.5 Rollout, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Brings Severs Online After Massive Backend Breach

Related Stories

Samsung Readies One UI 8.5 Beta Update for Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  2. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  7. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  9. Top OxygenOS 16 Features You Must Know: Don't Miss These OnePlus Features On Your Phone!
  10. iQOO Z11 Turbo Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »