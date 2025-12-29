Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta programme kicked off earlier this month in select regions, exclusively for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, user reports indicate that test builds for One UI 8.5 have also been made available for Samsung's latest Galaxy tablet series. The Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S11 series are reportedly getting the One UI 8.5 update, suggesting wider device testing could soon be underway. Users have spotted the One UI 8.5 test builds for Fan Edition models of the latest tablets. Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung Testing One UI 8.5 for Galaxy Tablets

As per user reports on X, Samsung appears to have started internal testing of One UI 8.5 for a range of Galaxy tablet series. As spotted by Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16), test builds for the Galaxy Tab S8 series with versions X900XXU9EYL1 and X900OXM9EYL1 have surfaced on Samsung's servers in countries such as India, Europe, Korea, and Turkey.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series One UI 8.5 tests have started ‼️



Build test : X900XXU9EYL1/X900OXM9EYL1 pic.twitter.com/I9Ljjm9lF7 — Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) December 27, 2025

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Wi-Fi and Tab S11 Wi-Fi were spotted with build numbers X930XXU3AYL6 and X730XXU3AYL6, respectively. Further, user reports suggest that Samsung is internally testing One UI 8.5 for other models, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series One UI 8.5 tests have started ‼️‼️



Build test : X930XXU3AYL6/X930OXM3AYL6 pic.twitter.com/dhNkjcdXyn — Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) December 26, 2025

Given the launch timeline, the Galaxy Tab S11 series is likely among the first tablets to receive the One UI 8.5 once the stable version begins rolling out next year. Meanwhile, Samsung released the beta update for Galaxy S25 devices earlier this month. The update is available in markets, including Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series in India in September this year with a starting price of Rs. 80,999. They came with Android 16-based One UI 8.

The Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch screen, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display. Both these models run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The base model packs an 8,400mAh battery while the Ultra model has an 11,600mAh battery.