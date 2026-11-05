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Reddit Search Results May Soon Show Ads for Products Users Are Looking For

Reddit is testing advertisements within search results, with the initial trial involving a select group of eligible advertisers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 November 2026 13:51 IST
Reddit Search Results May Soon Show Ads for Products Users Are Looking For

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reddit will assess user responses before expanding the test

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Highlights
  • The initial search ads test will involve select advertisers
  • Ads may appear based on what users search for
  • An espresso search could surface ads for coffee machines
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Reddit is testing ads in search results, giving advertisers another way to reach users on the platform. The trial will initially involve a select group of advertisers, with the ads appearing alongside results based on what people search for. Reddit says it wants to understand how users respond to the new placements before making further changes. The test also draws on the platform's existing ad-targeting system, which the company says can help match ads to users' interests.

Reddit Starts Testing Ads in Search Results

The ads could vary depending on what someone types into the search bar, the company said in a press release. A search for "espresso station", for example, may bring up advertisements for coffee machines, coffee beans or mugs. Someone searching for a "home office setup" could instead see ads for monitors, desks or office chairs.

Reddit says its search results pages tend to attract users with high purchase and search intent. In other words, people browsing these results may already be researching products or considering a purchase. The company plans to use its existing ad-targeting capabilities to decide which advertisements appear alongside search results.

The initial test is limited to a select group of eligible advertisers. Reddit says it will look at how users respond to the placements during this period and use those findings to refine the experience for both users and advertisers. It has not shared when the test might expand or whether the ads will eventually appear across all search results.

Reddit is also preparing to make signing in mandatory for users who want to browse most of its content, ending more than two decades of largely open access. CEO Steve Huffman says the change is intended to help the platform personalise content recommendations, improve its advertising business and limit unauthorised data scraping.

The company will begin testing the logged-in browsing experience in select markets outside the US over the coming months, although it has not yet named the countries involved. Reddit's homepage will remain accessible without an account, and visitors following external links will still be able to view discussions.

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Further reading: Reddit, Reddit Ads, Reddit Search Ads
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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