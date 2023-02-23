Spotify has announced the addition of an artificial intelligence-powered DJ feature. The newly introduced feature will allow users to receive automatically curated playlists that are based on the user's music listening preferences, taste, and history. The feature is currently rolling out in beta, and could soon be expected to make its way to wider audiences through a stable release. The feature is currently available on beta versions of both Android and iOS Spotify apps.

According to an official announcement by the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, a new AI DJ feature has been made available on Spotify's beta app for Android and iOS. The feature can be accessed via the Music Feed section on the Home page of Spotify's mobile app.

The feature appears in the form of a card that carries the play on DJ button. Once a user taps on the Play button the app will compute the user's listening preferences and music taste to curate a playlist that matches the same. Users will also be able to listen to featured short commentary on the songs and artists that have been specifically picked for the user.

Users may also skip a song that is being played by clicking on the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen, much like the shuffle feature that has been pre-dominant on Spotify.

Spotify has been seen improvising on its AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance the listening experience for users. The latest move seems to be a step in the right direction for users who wish to use audio streaming platforms like Spotify to discover new music and expand their music library.

The app also has a discover feature that allows users to access songs, albums, and artists based on their listening preferences. However, this is the first time a feature to discover music is making its way to the main music player of the Spotify app, and hence is set to transform the way users listen to music on the audio streaming application.

