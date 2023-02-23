Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste

Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste

Spotify AI DJ is placed on the Music Feed section on the Home Page on the Spotify mobile app.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 18:33 IST
Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste

Photo Credit: Reuters

The feature appears in the form of a card that carries the play on DJ button

Highlights
  • Spotify AI DJ available as beta on Android, iOS devices
  • Users will be able to tune in to short commentaries on curated playlists
  • The feature is expected to make its way to stable release soon

Spotify has announced the addition of an artificial intelligence-powered DJ feature. The newly introduced feature will allow users to receive automatically curated playlists that are based on the user's music listening preferences, taste, and history. The feature is currently rolling out in beta, and could soon be expected to make its way to wider audiences through a stable release. The feature is currently available on beta versions of both Android and iOS Spotify apps.

According to an official announcement by the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, a new AI DJ feature has been made available on Spotify's beta app for Android and iOS. The feature can be accessed via the Music Feed section on the Home page of Spotify's mobile app.

The feature appears in the form of a card that carries the play on DJ button. Once a user taps on the Play button the app will compute the user's listening preferences and music taste to curate a playlist that matches the same. Users will also be able to listen to featured short commentary on the songs and artists that have been specifically picked for the user.

Users may also skip a song that is being played by clicking on the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen, much like the shuffle feature that has been pre-dominant on Spotify.

Spotify has been seen improvising on its AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance the listening experience for users. The latest move seems to be a step in the right direction for users who wish to use audio streaming platforms like Spotify to discover new music and expand their music library.

The app also has a discover feature that allows users to access songs, albums, and artists based on their listening preferences. However, this is the first time a feature to discover music is making its way to the main music player of the Spotify app, and hence is set to transform the way users listen to music on the audio streaming application.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Spotify, AI, Android, iOS
Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  3. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  4. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  6. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger Display, New Design Features: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Now Rolling Out to All Users: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. SBI Partners With PayNow for Cross-Border Payments Through Bhim App
  10. Vivo V27 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, Could Feature This SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
  2. Steam Reveals Major Sales and Fests Schedule for 2023: The Full List
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
  4. Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
  5. Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
  6. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms
  7. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest
  8. Global Smartwatch Shipments Rose by 12 Percent YoY in 2022; Noise, Fire-Boltt in Top 5: Counterpoint Research
  9. Apple Reportedly Makes Advances in Developing Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  10. CoinDCX Names Vivek Gupta as CTO, Plans to Simplify Crypto Experience for Indian Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.