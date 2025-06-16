Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone’s Lock Screen Will Display Animated Artwork from Third Party Music Apps With iOS 26: Report

iPhone’s Lock Screen Will Display Animated Artwork from Third-Party Music Apps With iOS 26: Report

iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 has been rolled out for registered Apple developers and beta testers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 10:17 IST
iPhone’s Lock Screen Will Display Animated Artwork from Third-Party Music Apps With iOS 26: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

At present, only Apple Music can display animated artwork on the lock screen

Highlights
  • iOS 26 introduces new MPMediaItemAnimatedArtwork API for iPhone
  • It lets third-party music apps display animated artwork on lock screen
  • Spotify is said to be one of the apps that may offer support for it
Advertisement

Apple previewed iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 as the next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS) and showcased several of its notable capabilities. One feature which the company did not actively advertise but is making its way to the iPhone is support for animated artwork on the lock screen. At present, only albums playing through Apple Music can display artwork on the iPhone's lock screen, but with the anticipated iOS 26 update, third-party music streaming apps may be able to benefit from it too.

Animated Artwork on iPhone Lock Screen

According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple's iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 update introduces a new API called MPMediaItemAnimatedArtwork. It is meant for displaying an animated image, such as an animated music album or cover art for a media file. Apple says this animated artwork comprises two assets — artwork video asset and a preview image matching the first frame of the artwork.

The MPMediaItemAnimatedArtwork API lets an app with a currently playing track provide the system with an animated video clip that can be displayed on the lock screen. Further, the preview image will be used as a placeholder whilst the video file is fetched and becomes available.

As per the company, the preview file as well as the animated artwork video will only be required at the point of display and can be fetched individually. This API aims to provide preview images as quickly as possible once requested by the music streaming app, in sync with the video file.

While official details about the apps supporting this feature remain under wraps, the report suggests that Spotify, one of the biggest alternatives to Apple Music, may take advantage of it. Apple has made it available in the developer SDK following the release of the iOS 16 Developer Beta 1 update. This means third-party app developers can integrate support for the API in their apps.

In addition to music streaming apps, the report states that audiobooks and podcasts will also be able to provide video artwork on the iPhone's lock screen leveraging the new API, if available.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Developer Beta 1, iOS 26 Features, Apple music, Spotify, IPhone, Apple, WWDC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get New Gemini Live Features, Upgrades

Related Stories

iPhone’s Lock Screen Will Display Animated Artwork from Third-Party Music Apps With iOS 26: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon
  3. Google's Pixel 10 Series Tipped to Feature Improved Speakers
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get Big Gemini Live Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Offer Improved Audio With Upgraded Speakers
  2. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for June 20; Design Revealed
  3. iPhone’s Lock Screen Will Display Animated Artwork from Third-Party Music Apps With iOS 26: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get New Gemini Live Features, Upgrades
  5. NASA Chandra Spots Distant X-Ray Jet; Telescope Faces Major Budget Cuts
  6. JWST Reveals Pluto’s Haze Cools Atmosphere, Paints Charon’s Poles Red
  7. Earth’s Oceans Enter Danger Zone Due to Rising Acidification, New Study Warns
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon With Discounts, Cashback Offers
  9. Maryade Prashne Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Good Wife OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Legal Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »