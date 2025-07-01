Technology News
Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview

Sharing a song from Spotify as Instagram story will also include an audio preview.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 14:24 IST
Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram recently also introduced the ability to share Spotify songs as Notes

Highlights
  • Users will also hear an audio preview of the track in Instagram Stories
  • This feature works for songs shared directly from Spotify
  • Another feature lets users share songs via Instagram Notes in real time
Instagram has announced a new feature that makes sharing songs with others on the platform a more intuitive experience. Users can share tracks on their Instagram Stories and they will now appear with a preview of the song. While users could previously share tracks too, only the album cover and a link appeared, without any audio playback. This builds upon the recent rollout of another feature which allows sharing tracks from Spotify directly as Instagram Notes.

Sharing Spotify Songs on Instagram Stories

First spotted by TechCrunch, users can share songs on Instagram Stories and they will appear with a preview of the song along with a link to the streaming platform. Previously, only the link and album cover art was posted without any audio.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that this change is now live on the platform, with a short snippet of the audio preview playing when a track from Spotify is shared as an Instagram story. Here's how to do it:

  1. Open Spotify and search for the album, podcast, or song you want to share on your Instagram story
  2. Once the ‘Now Playing' screen appears, tap on the share icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen
  3. Select Stories from the share window. You can also customise how the album art will appear from the given options
  4. Spotify will automatically open Instagram and provide a preview of the track. It will also play an audio preview of the track
  5. Now tap on Your story to share the track along with the audio preview as your Instagram story

This builds upon the recent collaboration between the Meta-owned company and the Swedish audio streaming platform. As part of this move, Instagram has also released a new update for its mobile app which allows users to share the tracks they're currently listening to on Spotify as Instagram Notes.

Instagram says notes will be updated in real-time to reflect the track currently playing on the user's Spotify account. This feature requires the user to link their Spotify account to Instagram. It will show up in the notes for a period of 24 hours or up to 30 minutes after music playback is stopped.

Further reading: Instagram, Spotify, Instagram Notes

Further reading: Instagram, Spotify, Instagram Notes
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram Now Lets You Share Songs From Spotify on Stories With Audio Preview
