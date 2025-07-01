Instagram has announced a new feature that makes sharing songs with others on the platform a more intuitive experience. Users can share tracks on their Instagram Stories and they will now appear with a preview of the song. While users could previously share tracks too, only the album cover and a link appeared, without any audio playback. This builds upon the recent rollout of another feature which allows sharing tracks from Spotify directly as Instagram Notes.

Sharing Spotify Songs on Instagram Stories

First spotted by TechCrunch, users can share songs on Instagram Stories and they will appear with a preview of the song along with a link to the streaming platform. Previously, only the link and album cover art was posted without any audio.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that this change is now live on the platform, with a short snippet of the audio preview playing when a track from Spotify is shared as an Instagram story. Here's how to do it:

Open Spotify and search for the album, podcast, or song you want to share on your Instagram story Once the ‘Now Playing' screen appears, tap on the share icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen Select Stories from the share window. You can also customise how the album art will appear from the given options Spotify will automatically open Instagram and provide a preview of the track. It will also play an audio preview of the track Now tap on Your story to share the track along with the audio preview as your Instagram story

This builds upon the recent collaboration between the Meta-owned company and the Swedish audio streaming platform. As part of this move, Instagram has also released a new update for its mobile app which allows users to share the tracks they're currently listening to on Spotify as Instagram Notes.

Instagram says notes will be updated in real-time to reflect the track currently playing on the user's Spotify account. This feature requires the user to link their Spotify account to Instagram. It will show up in the notes for a period of 24 hours or up to 30 minutes after music playback is stopped.