Spotify, on Thursday, announced the expansion of its premium audiobook service, Audiobooks+, for its individual premium subscribers. Interestingly, the music streaming service is rolling out the service for additional members who are part of the Premium Family and Duo subscribers for the first time. The service was earlier under trial in Ireland and Canada. Now, the Stockholm-based firm is rolling out the premium service in 11 other countries across continents. However, the company has not revealed the timeline for the roll out in other regions, or whether it will ever come to India.

Spotify's two new Audiobooks+ add-ons

In a press release on its website, Spotify has announced that, with its two new add-on plans, it is expanding the availability of its premium audiobook streaming service called the Audiobooks+. The service, which was earlier only available in Ireland and Canada, for trials, is now being rolled out to Spotify users in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. The company claims that the new plans will offer “greater flexibility” to its subscribers.

First is Audiobooks+ for Plan Members. Spotify said that, for the first time, additional members of the Premium Family and Duo subscribers can now listen to audiobooks for 15 hours in a month. The recurring add-on plan can be used by the members by requesting access for the same from their plan manager, who in turn will have to buy the add-on for them.

There is another option for people who have exhausted their 15-hour quota. They can buy a top-up in order to get access to a one-time listening experience with a validity of 10 hours. When their Spotify monthly billing cycle starts again, they will get access to their original 15-hour listening quota.

In India, Spotify currently allows users to add up to 6 family members, including the users themselves, with a family plan, for a monthly payment of Rs. 179. As of now, it is unclear whether Spotify will roll out the new Audiobooks+ add-on plans for Indians or not, and if yes, how much will it cost on top of Rs. 179.

The second plan is Audiobooks+ for individual Premium members, including Family and Duo plan managers. The audiobook streaming quota is the same as for the add-on family members, 15 hours monthly.

Spotify claims that the new two new Audiobooks+ plans would offer more flexibility for listeners, expanding the user base to potentially “millions” of subscribers worldwide. The company said that the move is part of its goal to aid publishers and authors reach new audiences, at the same time generating more revenue.

This is pertinent because, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Spotify's first quarter 2025 operating profit of EUR 509 million (about Rs. 5,096 crore) was below its own estimates of EUR 548 million (about Rs. 5,486 crore). Hence, the Stockholm-based music streaming service could be aiming to recuperate some of its losses with the new Audiobooks+ plans.