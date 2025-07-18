Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details

Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details

Spotify has announced that its expanding the audiobooks accessibility in multiple countries after a trial run with two new add-on plans.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 12:42 IST
Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify's Family Plan allows users to add up to 6 members, including the plan manager

Highlights
  • New Spotify add-ons were first tested in Ireland and Canada
  • Spotify has not revealed when the add-ons will come to India
  • Spotify has rolled out the plans in 11 countries
Advertisement

Spotify, on Thursday, announced the expansion of its premium audiobook service, Audiobooks+, for its individual premium subscribers. Interestingly, the music streaming service is rolling out the service for additional members who are part of the Premium Family and Duo subscribers for the first time. The service was earlier under trial in Ireland and Canada. Now, the Stockholm-based firm is rolling out the premium service in 11 other countries across continents. However, the company has not revealed the timeline for the roll out in other regions, or whether it will ever come to India.

Spotify's two new Audiobooks+ add-ons

In a press release on its website, Spotify has announced that, with its two new add-on plans, it is expanding the availability of its premium audiobook streaming service called the Audiobooks+. The service, which was earlier only available in Ireland and Canada, for trials, is now being rolled out to Spotify users in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. The company claims that the new plans will offer “greater flexibility” to its subscribers.

First is Audiobooks+ for Plan Members. Spotify said that, for the first time, additional members of the Premium Family and Duo subscribers can now listen to audiobooks for 15 hours in a month. The recurring add-on plan can be used by the members by requesting access for the same from their plan manager, who in turn will have to buy the add-on for them.

There is another option for people who have exhausted their 15-hour quota. They can buy a top-up in order to get access to a one-time listening experience with a validity of 10 hours. When their Spotify monthly billing cycle starts again, they will get access to their original 15-hour listening quota.

In India, Spotify currently allows users to add up to 6 family members, including the users themselves, with a family plan, for a monthly payment of Rs. 179. As of now, it is unclear whether Spotify will roll out the new Audiobooks+ add-on plans for Indians or not, and if yes, how much will it cost on top of Rs. 179.

The second plan is Audiobooks+ for individual Premium members, including Family and Duo plan managers. The audiobook streaming quota is the same as for the add-on family members, 15 hours monthly.

Spotify claims that the new two new Audiobooks+ plans would offer more flexibility for listeners, expanding the user base to potentially “millions” of subscribers worldwide. The company said that the move is part of its goal to aid publishers and authors reach new audiences, at the same time generating more revenue.

This is pertinent because, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Spotify's first quarter 2025 operating profit of EUR 509 million (about Rs. 5,096 crore) was below its own estimates of EUR 548 million (about Rs. 5,486 crore). Hence, the Stockholm-based music streaming service could be aiming to recuperate some of its losses with the new Audiobooks+ plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify audiobooks
Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report

Related Stories

Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »