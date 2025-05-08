Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features

Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features

The Queue feature has been redesigned to include Repeat, Sleep Timer, Shuffle, and other controls.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 12:21 IST
Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features

Photo Credit: Spotify

Listeners on Spotify can temporarily hide a song from all playlists for 30 days

Highlights
  • A revamped Hide button prevents replaying disliked songs on Spotify
  • Users can now turn off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle in the app settings
  • Several features are exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers
Advertisement

Spotify on Wednesday announced several updates which aim to improve upon the existing listening and playlist curation experience. The Queue option, which appears at the bottom of the Now Playing view, is said to have received a design upgrade. Further, the redesign also brings easy access to controls like Smart Shuffle, Sleep Timer, and repeat. Spotify says listeners will now find Add, Sort, and other playlist management at the top of all playlists, enabling them to customise their track lists swiftly.

New Updates to Spotify

Spotify detailed all of the new additions in a newsroom post. Premium subscribers can take advantage of a redesigned Queue feature which now includes Repeat, Sleep Timer, Shuffle, and other controls. Once the queued up list ends, the music-streaming platform will automatically recommend tracks that can be added based on the listening history to ensure the music playback continues.

It has also rolled out the ability to turn off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle in the Spotify app's settings. If listeners do not like a song which is in the playlist, they can tap the updated Hide button which is said to be more intuitive and the track will not be played again as part of that playlist.

There's also a new Snooze button which temporarily removes a track from your recommendations for a period of 30 days. This feature is currently being tested for Premium users and will be rolled out for more users soon, as per the company.

Following the update, another notable change is the addition of mobile playlist management tools. Users will find Add, Sort, and Edit options at the top of every playlist to build a track list, change its title, create custom cover art, or arrange the sequence in the queue. Spotify says it has also made creating a new playlist easier with a new + at the bottom-right side of its mobile app. It will also enable them to collaborate with friends, join a Blend, access Jam, and take advantage of AI Playlist. However, the latter two remain exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium, Spotify App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch on May 13
  6. Apple Could Soon Bring AI Search Features to Safari Browser
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get This Galaxy S25 Feature
  8. Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data
  9. Apple Watch Shipments Dip in 2024 Due to Lack of New Model, No Upgrades
  10. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, AI Image Creation Features
  2. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Are PS5's Top-Selling Games in April
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Gets DoT Nod to Offer Satcom Services in India
  4. Microsoft Wins Appeal in FTC Challenge to $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
  5. Spotify Rolls Out New Playlist Management Tools, Snooze for 30 Days and Other Features
  6. Apple Reportedly Considering AI-Powered Search Options for Safari Browser
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set for May 13; Confirmed to Get 200-Megapixel Camera
  8. Google Cuts About 200 Staff in Global Business Unit: Report
  9. Conclave (2024) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  10. Ouseppinte Osiyathu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayam Family Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »