Spotify on Wednesday announced several updates which aim to improve upon the existing listening and playlist curation experience. The Queue option, which appears at the bottom of the Now Playing view, is said to have received a design upgrade. Further, the redesign also brings easy access to controls like Smart Shuffle, Sleep Timer, and repeat. Spotify says listeners will now find Add, Sort, and other playlist management at the top of all playlists, enabling them to customise their track lists swiftly.

Spotify detailed all of the new additions in a newsroom post. Premium subscribers can take advantage of a redesigned Queue feature which now includes Repeat, Sleep Timer, Shuffle, and other controls. Once the queued up list ends, the music-streaming platform will automatically recommend tracks that can be added based on the listening history to ensure the music playback continues.

It has also rolled out the ability to turn off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle in the Spotify app's settings. If listeners do not like a song which is in the playlist, they can tap the updated Hide button which is said to be more intuitive and the track will not be played again as part of that playlist.

There's also a new Snooze button which temporarily removes a track from your recommendations for a period of 30 days. This feature is currently being tested for Premium users and will be rolled out for more users soon, as per the company.

Following the update, another notable change is the addition of mobile playlist management tools. Users will find Add, Sort, and Edit options at the top of every playlist to build a track list, change its title, create custom cover art, or arrange the sequence in the queue. Spotify says it has also made creating a new playlist easier with a new + at the bottom-right side of its mobile app. It will also enable them to collaborate with friends, join a Blend, access Jam, and take advantage of AI Playlist. However, the latter two remain exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers.