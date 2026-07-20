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Telegram Gets New Rich Text Editor, Communities, and Ephemeral Bot Messages

Telegram's Rich Text Editor feature is currently exclusive to Telegram Premium users.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2026 19:14 IST
Telegram Gets New Rich Text Editor, Communities, and Ephemeral Bot Messages

Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram says the Rich Text Editor lets users send up to 32,768 characters in a single message

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Highlights
  • Telegram has rolled out a platform update
  • The update adds a new Rich Text Editor
  • Bots in group chats can now send messages
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Telegram has announced an update to its platform with a new set of features. The update introduced a new Rich Text Editor that allows users to create formatted messages. This feature is now available for Premium users. The latest update also includes Telegram Communities to organise multiple groups and channels. Telegram has also added ephemeral bot messages in groups. It has also expanded GIF search, offering access to more than 350 million GIFs.

Telegram Rolls Out New Features

Through a blog post, Telegram has detailed new features. The Rich Text Editor lets users create formatted messages with support for headings, tables, lists, quotes, and code blocks. It also allows users to embed photos and videos directly within messages. This tool integrates Telegram's Cocoon-powered AI tools.

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Telegram says the Rich Text Editor lets users send up to 32,768 characters in a single message. It is currently exclusive to Telegram Premium users.

Further, the messaging platform has added a Communities feature designed to organise related groups, channels, and bots around a shared topic. Community members can instantly browse and join related chats. Community chats can be set as Visible to all members or Hidden from everyone except community admins and members of that chat.

Members can add new chats in communities, but this can be adjusted through community settings.

Telegram's latest update also introduces Ephemeral Bot Messages. This feature is built on the existing guest bot mode. With the latest update, Bots in groups can now send messages visible only to a specific person, like greeting messages, private AI summaries, errors, and confirmations. Bots can send ephemeral messages at any time or in response to specific commands. These commands are highlighted in the bot menu with a special icon, and the resulting messages are visible only to the bot and the person who used them.

Telegram has also expanded its GIF library in the latest update, with access to more than 350 million GIFs across 36 languages. The messaging app states that Telegram GIF searches are entirely private.

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Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update, Telegram Features, Rich Text Editor, Telegram Communities
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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