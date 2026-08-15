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Best Telegram Bots for Productivity You Can Use in India 2026

Telegram bots are created by third-party developers that run within Telegram using the Telegram Bot API.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 August 2026 14:00 IST
Best Telegram Bots for Productivity You Can Use in India 2026

Photo Credit: Reuters

Skeddy Bot is made for reminders

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Highlights
  • Telegram bots are automated programmes
  • It can be useful for a wide range of tasks
  • Developers can use them to build social networks
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Telegram bots are quite famous nowadays. Bots are small applications that run entirely within the Telegram app. Users can interact with bots through text messages, commands, and more. Telegram says bots can handle reminders, file management, process payments, create custom tools, connect with external services and smart devices, and host games. Developers can use them to build social networks, monetise services, promote projects, among others. Earlier this year, Telegram expanded the features of bots, and they now support AI conversations, enable interactions with other bots, and automate chats.

Telegram bots for productivity

Telegram bots are designed to provide a handy tool for users. They will assist you in tracking messages across channels, offer custom keyboards for specialised tasks, create polls, connect users based on shared interests, make new stickers, set reminders, among others. All these functions can be useful for work and studies, promoting business and organising daily tasks.

Here we have listed a few Telegram bots you can access for different functions in India.

Video Search for YouTube (@vid)

This Telegram bot is suitable for users who watch YouTube videos and are interested in content creation. It can help you find and share YouTube videos. By using this bot, a user will agree to YouTube's Terms of Service. It currently has 2,29,340 monthly users.

Skeddy Bot (@SkeddyBot)

The Skeddy Bot is made for reminders. This Telegram bot lets users create and manage reminders on Telegram. It can be set for bills, meetings, and important days. It has more than 10,000 monthly users.

IFTTT Bot (@IFTTT)

IFTTT is designed for users who use Telegram as a communication channel for other services. This bot can connect groups and channels to more than 360 other services.

Feed Reader Bot (@TheFeedReaderBot)

The Feed Reader Bot can be useful for people who keep track of current affairs and news. It can be accessed by students or researchers following many news websites. It tracks RSS feeds, X and YouTube accounts, and sends notifications whenever new posts are published

File to Bot (@filetobot)

The @filetobot can be used to store and share files on Telegram. Users can send a file to the bot and receive a shareable link. It supports English and other languages like Italian, Spanish, Catalan, German, French, Chinese, and Japanese.

Notion Echo (@notion_echo_bot)

This bot can capture ideas, notes, and tasks without ever leaving the Telegram chat. This Telegram bot lets users write notes on Notion

Telegram bots are created by third-party developers that run within Telegram using the Telegram Bot API. Therefore, Telegram recommends that users consider bots like strangers and never share passwords or confidential information, such as Telegram codes or banking details, with them. The messaging app also warns users not to open suspicious files.

If you don't want a bot to send you messages, you can block it like a human user. Bots can see your public name and profile pictures. The last seen or the user's phone number will not be visible to bots unless the user allows them. 

FAQs

Can Telegram bots see personal details of a user?

Bots can see the public name, username and profile picture. They cannot see a user's phone number or last-seen status unless the user shares them.

Are Telegram bots safe to use?

Bots can be safe, but Telegram recommends that users be careful, as bots are created by third-party developers

Can I block a Telegram bot?

Yes. Users can block a bot.

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Further reading: Telegram Bots, Telegram Bots Features, Telegram
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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