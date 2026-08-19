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Telegram Users Could Get Personalised .gram Domains if ICANN Approves

The move could give Telegram users a way to build web experiences linked directly to their Telegram identities.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 19:39 IST
Telegram Users Could Get Personalised .gram Domains if ICANN Approves

Photo Credit: Reuters

Users may create websites with a single prompt

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Highlights
  • The .gram application still needs ICANN approval
  • ICANN will assess the proposed top-level domain
  • Telegram could host interactive websites on .gram domains
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Telegram could be preparing to give its users access to personalised web domains if its application for the .gram top-level domain is approved. The proposed system could let users create addresses in the format yourname.gram and build interactive websites hosted through Telegram. The plan would expand Telegram's role beyond messaging, channels and bots into website publishing. However, the proposal still needs approval from ICANN, and the application does not guarantee that .gram will become a functioning top-level domain.

Telegram Wants .gram Domain for User Websites and Personalised URLs

According to an X post by Telegram founder Pavel Durov (@durov), the company has applied to ICANN for the .gram top-level domain. If the application is approved, Telegram users could get personalised web addresses based on their usernames, such as yourname.gram.

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Durov also said the domains could be used to create interactive websites hosted through Telegram. The proposed system could let users set up these sites with a single prompt, although Telegram has not shared details about how the process would work or when the domains could become available.

The move could give Telegram users a way to build web experiences linked directly to their Telegram identities. The platform already supports features such as bots, channels and other services beyond private messaging, and the proposed domains could provide another way to publish content outside the app's traditional messaging interface.

The application will now have to go through ICANN's approval process. New top-level domains are subject to technical and financial evaluations, as well as objection and review stages. This means the application alone does not confirm that .gram will be approved or that Telegram users will eventually be able to register the domains.

A dedicated domain could also give Telegram more control over its web addresses. This could be particularly relevant after the company faced a disruption to its t.me links in July, when the registrar managing the .me domain temporarily disabled Telegram's domain for nearly a day. If approved, a .gram domain would give Telegram greater control over the infrastructure behind its links.

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Further reading: Telegram, Pavel Durov, Telegram .gram, Telegram domain, ICANN
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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