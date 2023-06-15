Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details

Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details

Call recording on iOS and Android will soon roll out to users in India, according to Truecaller.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 12:22 IST
Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller will let users record outgoing and incoming calls on an iPhone

Highlights
  • Truecaller has added support for call recording on iOS and Android
  • The service will also provide AI-powered transcriptions of recorded calls
  • These features can be accessed by Truecaller Premium subscribers

Truecaller is reintroducing support for call recording on its popular caller identification app for smartphones. The feature was previously available on Android smartphones, but was discontinued after Google cracked down on apps using an API designed for accessibility features to record calls. Now users on either an iPhone or an Android smartphone can record calls, thanks to a workaround. However, the feature will be only accessible to Premium subscribers, according to the company. Users will also have access to an AI-backed feature that generates transcripts of calls.

In a recent blog post, Truecaller announced the introduction of call recording support on iOS in the US. Once a call is recorded, it will be accessible in the Truecaller app, allowing users to listen, rename, delete, or share the recorded files. This feature will be available to users with a Truecaller Premium subscription.

Just like other third-party recorder apps on iOS, Truecaller has to work around Apple's limitations, and the app manages this by dialling a recording line that you must merge with an incoming call. When the call ends, the user will be notified that the recording is ready, according to the company. For incoming calls, users will have to dial the recording line followed by the contact and then merge the calls.

While the company's website does not list call recording as a feature available for Truecaller on Android, a Forbes report states that Android users who have set Truecaller as their default dialler app will be able to seamlessly record a call with the press of a button.

On the other hand, users who prefer the built-in dialler, such as Google's Phone app, will see a floating recording button that will start recording the call. The company will also allow users to see searchable transcripts of their call recordings — this feature will roll out to users in the US over the coming weeks.

To inform the other user that an ongoing call is being recorded, Truecaller will play a beep while the call is being recorded. This is similar to the call recording experience on the inbuilt Google Phone app on many Android phones that plays a message alerting the other user when call recording begins and ends.

While the call recording feature for iOS and Android is currently available in the US, it is expected to roll out to other regions soon. A Truecaller spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that call recording for iOS and Android would roll out to users in India soon. The feature will be accessible to users with a Truecaller Premium subscription, according to the company.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Truecaller, Truecaller Premium, Truecaller Call Recording, Call Recording, Call Recording on iOS
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
TikTok to Invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, Says CEO
Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin Trades at $25,000, Major Cryptocurrencies Record Price Drops

Related Stories

Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Launched in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  3. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android: Here's How It Works
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
  5. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  7. Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Listed
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  9. Yulu Plans to Expand Operations in India, Abroad; Expects to Turn Profitable
  10. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android for Premium Subscribers: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed for India Ahead of July 4 Launch
  3. In Secret Invasion, Marvel Swaps Superpowers for Spies
  4. Warner Bros. Is Trying to Bring Christopher Nolan Back Following Their Break-Up
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin Trades at $25,000, Major Cryptocurrencies Record Price Drops
  6. Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC
  7. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription With Free Two-Day Delivery, Ad-Supported Streaming Launched in India
  8. TikTok to Invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, Says CEO
  9. Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Twitter Sued for Over $250 Million by Music Publishers for Copyright Infringement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.