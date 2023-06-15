Truecaller is reintroducing support for call recording on its popular caller identification app for smartphones. The feature was previously available on Android smartphones, but was discontinued after Google cracked down on apps using an API designed for accessibility features to record calls. Now users on either an iPhone or an Android smartphone can record calls, thanks to a workaround. However, the feature will be only accessible to Premium subscribers, according to the company. Users will also have access to an AI-backed feature that generates transcripts of calls.

In a recent blog post, Truecaller announced the introduction of call recording support on iOS in the US. Once a call is recorded, it will be accessible in the Truecaller app, allowing users to listen, rename, delete, or share the recorded files. This feature will be available to users with a Truecaller Premium subscription.

Just like other third-party recorder apps on iOS, Truecaller has to work around Apple's limitations, and the app manages this by dialling a recording line that you must merge with an incoming call. When the call ends, the user will be notified that the recording is ready, according to the company. For incoming calls, users will have to dial the recording line followed by the contact and then merge the calls.

While the company's website does not list call recording as a feature available for Truecaller on Android, a Forbes report states that Android users who have set Truecaller as their default dialler app will be able to seamlessly record a call with the press of a button.

On the other hand, users who prefer the built-in dialler, such as Google's Phone app, will see a floating recording button that will start recording the call. The company will also allow users to see searchable transcripts of their call recordings — this feature will roll out to users in the US over the coming weeks.

To inform the other user that an ongoing call is being recorded, Truecaller will play a beep while the call is being recorded. This is similar to the call recording experience on the inbuilt Google Phone app on many Android phones that plays a message alerting the other user when call recording begins and ends.

While the call recording feature for iOS and Android is currently available in the US, it is expected to roll out to other regions soon. A Truecaller spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that call recording for iOS and Android would roll out to users in India soon. The feature will be accessible to users with a Truecaller Premium subscription, according to the company.

