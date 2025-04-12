A major outage on Saturday morning caused Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to stop working across India, affecting thousands of customers. The UPI services on multiple platforms, like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bhim, and more, were disrupted due to this outage. Moreover, it also extended to major financial institutions like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and more. Multiple users across the country reported that they could not transact using UPI. This also marks the fourth disruption of UPI services within a month.

UPI Services Down in India

As per the latest data available on DownDetector, more than 2,000 people reported the outage. Users began reporting issues with UPI transactions around 11:26 AM IST, which peaked at 1:02 PM IST. This comes days after India's most widely used digital payment system experienced two major outages within a week.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has acknowledged this and issued a statement on its official X handle. The tweet reads, “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

We regret the inconvenience caused. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) April 12, 2025

UPI Services Suffer from Multiple Outages

This is the fourth time UPI services have been disrupted in the country. The first outage was reported on March 26, 2025, when users of various UPI apps could not transact for more than three hours. The second major outage happened on March 31. Users also reported trouble due to payment processing issues, which NPCI clarified was due to bank-side delays during the financial year-end closing. Then again, a brief disruption occurred on April 2, 2025, due to “latency in the UPI network.”

Multiple users complained about the outage on social media platform X. “I am stuck in the airport with a delayed flight, a lost wallet with all my cash and cards, and then I discovered UPI was also not accepting any payments,” one user reported. “UPI crashes are too often these days, leaving many people stuck. We rely on it daily, but the system keeps failing us,” another X user posted.