Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’

UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’

UPI services were down on Saturday morning, disrupting payment services in India.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 April 2025 17:06 IST
UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Clay Banks

UPI services were severely disrupted leaving users unable of making digital transactions.

Highlights
  • Multiple users complained about the disruption of UPI services
  • PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm stopped working for users
  • All major banks also suffered from this outage
Advertisement

A major outage on Saturday morning caused Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to stop working across India, affecting thousands of customers. The UPI services on multiple platforms, like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bhim, and more, were disrupted due to this outage. Moreover, it also extended to major financial institutions like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and more. Multiple users across the country reported that they could not transact using UPI. This also marks the fourth disruption of UPI services within a month.

UPI Services Down in India

As per the latest data available on DownDetector, more than 2,000 people reported the outage. Users began reporting issues with UPI transactions around 11:26 AM IST, which peaked at 1:02 PM IST. This comes days after India's most widely used digital payment system experienced two major outages within a week.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has acknowledged this and issued a statement on its official X handle. The tweet reads, “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

 

 

UPI Services Suffer from Multiple Outages

This is the fourth time UPI services have been disrupted in the country. The first outage was reported on March 26, 2025, when users of various UPI apps could not transact for more than three hours. The second major outage happened on March 31. Users also reported trouble due to payment processing issues, which NPCI clarified was due to bank-side delays during the financial year-end closing. Then again, a brief disruption occurred on April 2, 2025, due to “latency in the UPI network.”

Multiple users complained about the outage on social media platform X. “I am stuck in the airport with a delayed flight, a lost wallet with all my cash and cards, and then I discovered UPI was also not accepting any payments,” one user reported. “UPI crashes are too often these days, leaving many people stuck. We rely on it daily, but the system keeps failing us,” another X user posted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: UPI, UPI down, PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix

Related Stories

UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says 'Working to Resolve Issue'
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Detect Methane in the Atmosphere of the Nearest T Dwarf Star to Earth
  2. UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’
  3. Scientists Finally Discover How Long a Day Lasts on Uranus
  4. Farallon Slab Beneath Midwest Pulls Crust Downward, Causing Widespread Thinning
  5. Logout OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal’s Gripping Film?
  6. Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix
  7. Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  9. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
  10. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »