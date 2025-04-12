Technology News
English Edition

Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix

The historical and legendary epic Chhaava brings the story of valor Chhatra[pati Sambhaji Maharaj to the screen

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2025 13:27 IST
Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Chhaava is an intense and legendary Hindi-language period drama

Highlights
  • Aale Raje Aale—Chhaava premieres on Netflix on April 11
  • Produced by Maddock Films and Directed by Laxman Utekar
  • Stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Madanna
Advertisement

After a successful hit in theatres, Vicky Kaushal's historical epic movie Chhaava is all set to release on OTT. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Madanna, the movie is an upcoming Hindi language period drama film that has kept the audience clutched to their seats till the climax. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film depicts the legacy and life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhaava portrays war strategy with political intrigue and emotional intensity. The film is produced by Maddock Films.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava

A post on Instagram announced, “Aale Raje Aale” "Aale Raje Aale – the legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj arrives on screen as Chhaava premieres on Netflix India from April 11." Netflix lovers can stream it from the comfort of their homes from midnight on the release day.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chhaava

Chhaava's official trailer highlights the rise of Sambhaji Maharaj amidst internal betrayals, political threats, and clashes with the Mughal Empire. The narrative of the film follows his life's journey from a young prince to a valiant ruler, resolute to carry on his father's legacy, along with defending the Maratha Kingdom from the invasion of Mughals. This film not only showcases the battlefield valor but also depicts the emotions of a leader and his sacrifice to protect his empire.

Cast and Crew of Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal leads the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna joins the film playing the role of Yeshubai, his spouse and confidante. Akshay Khanna played the role of Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar under the banner of Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films production, the screenplay is to mend dramatised history with factual storytelling, powered by traditional Marathi score and eye-catching visuals. The film has also been promising in terms of customer designs, and battle sequences which takes you to authentic 17th century texture.

Reception of Chhaava

Chhaava had generated significant anticipation even before its theatrical release, all thanks to its powerful cast and the splendor of its historical subject matter. After its release, the film gained massive box office success, making approximately Rs. 599.5 crores in India and moving to Rs. 805.25 crores worldwide.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Chhaava, Chhaava Netflix release, Chhaava OTT Release Date, OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. Google Rolls Out April 2025 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Logout OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal’s Gripping Film?
  2. Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix
  3. Black Mirror Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  5. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
  6. Adobe Previews Agentic AI Tools Across Acrobat, Photoshop and Premiere Pro
  7. Trump Reverses ‘DeFi Broker Rule’ Introduced Under Biden: All Details
  8. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Skip Snapdragon Chipset in Favour of Exynos 2500: Report
  9. Apple Said to Have Airlifted 600 Tons of iPhones From India to 'Beat' Trump Tariffs
  10. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »