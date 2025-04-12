Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix

After a successful hit in theatres, Vicky Kaushal's historical epic movie Chhaava is all set to release on OTT. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Madanna, the movie is an upcoming Hindi language period drama film that has kept the audience clutched to their seats till the climax. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film depicts the legacy and life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhaava portrays war strategy with political intrigue and emotional intensity. The film is produced by Maddock Films.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava

A post on Instagram announced, “Aale Raje Aale” "Aale Raje Aale – the legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj arrives on screen as Chhaava premieres on Netflix India from April 11." Netflix lovers can stream it from the comfort of their homes from midnight on the release day.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chhaava

Chhaava's official trailer highlights the rise of Sambhaji Maharaj amidst internal betrayals, political threats, and clashes with the Mughal Empire. The narrative of the film follows his life's journey from a young prince to a valiant ruler, resolute to carry on his father's legacy, along with defending the Maratha Kingdom from the invasion of Mughals. This film not only showcases the battlefield valor but also depicts the emotions of a leader and his sacrifice to protect his empire.

Cast and Crew of Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal leads the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna joins the film playing the role of Yeshubai, his spouse and confidante. Akshay Khanna played the role of Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar under the banner of Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films production, the screenplay is to mend dramatised history with factual storytelling, powered by traditional Marathi score and eye-catching visuals. The film has also been promising in terms of customer designs, and battle sequences which takes you to authentic 17th century texture.

Reception of Chhaava

Chhaava had generated significant anticipation even before its theatrical release, all thanks to its powerful cast and the splendor of its historical subject matter. After its release, the film gained massive box office success, making approximately Rs. 599.5 crores in India and moving to Rs. 805.25 crores worldwide.