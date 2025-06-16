Technology News
English Edition

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G ahead of its launch in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 June 2025 06:00 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Lite Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is teased to be offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will measure 7.94mm in thickness
  • The handset is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • It is teased to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is set to be launched in India today (June 16). The handset is expected to be an entry-level offering and will join the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro which debuted in the country in April. While exact specifications remain under wraps, the company has already teased several details about the upcoming handset, including its battery capacity, colour options, design, RAM and storage variants, and expected pricing.

So, if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase and looking at the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, here's everything you need to know about the handset ahead of launch.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Price in India

Realme has teased that the upcoming Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 10,000. Thus, it is expected to be a budget-segment smartphone and may compete against the likes of Poco C75 and Redmi A4 5G in the country.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to a microsite on Amazon, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery, similar to the Realme Narzo 80x 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G handsets. It is claimed to offer up to 15.7 hours of YouTube playback or 46.6 hours of continuous calling time on a single charge. While charging speed remains under wraps, the handset is teased to support a reverse charging feature.realme narzo 80 lite 5g realme inline

Promotional material suggests that the upcoming Realme handset will sport a dual rear camera setup placed within a rectangular-shaped module. It is teased to sport a flat screen, slim bezels, and a centred hole-punch cutout housing the front camera. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G's right spine is said to carry the power button and volume rockers.

In terms of thickness, the upcoming handset is confirmed to measure 7.94mm. It will also get MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

Reports suggest that a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC could power the handset. It may debut with a 50-megapixel main camera and an HD+ resolution screen. The phone is also said to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Further, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G could be marketed in crystal purple and onyx black colour options, which the teasers corroborate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 80 Lite, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Features, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon With Discounts, Cashback Offers

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Launching Today: Price in India, Expected Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Walmart Website Which Reaffirms Its US Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Lite Launching Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Chandra Spots Distant X-Ray Jet; Telescope Faces Major Budget Cuts
  2. JWST Reveals Pluto’s Haze Cools Atmosphere, Paints Charon’s Poles Red
  3. Earth’s Oceans Enter Danger Zone Due to Rising Acidification, New Study Warns
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon With Discounts, Cashback Offers
  5. Maryade Prashne Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Good Wife OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Legal Drama Online?
  7. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update for Pixel Reportedly Brings New Launch Animation for Gemini Overlay
  8. Jinn - The Pet OTT Release Date: When and Where to Where to Watch Tamil Horror-Comedy Online?
  9. DD Next Level Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Horror-Comedy
  10. Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »