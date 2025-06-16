Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is set to be launched in India today (June 16). The handset is expected to be an entry-level offering and will join the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro which debuted in the country in April. While exact specifications remain under wraps, the company has already teased several details about the upcoming handset, including its battery capacity, colour options, design, RAM and storage variants, and expected pricing.

So, if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase and looking at the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, here's everything you need to know about the handset ahead of launch.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Price in India

Realme has teased that the upcoming Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 10,000. Thus, it is expected to be a budget-segment smartphone and may compete against the likes of Poco C75 and Redmi A4 5G in the country.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to a microsite on Amazon, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery, similar to the Realme Narzo 80x 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G handsets. It is claimed to offer up to 15.7 hours of YouTube playback or 46.6 hours of continuous calling time on a single charge. While charging speed remains under wraps, the handset is teased to support a reverse charging feature.

Promotional material suggests that the upcoming Realme handset will sport a dual rear camera setup placed within a rectangular-shaped module. It is teased to sport a flat screen, slim bezels, and a centred hole-punch cutout housing the front camera. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G's right spine is said to carry the power button and volume rockers.

In terms of thickness, the upcoming handset is confirmed to measure 7.94mm. It will also get MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

Reports suggest that a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC could power the handset. It may debut with a 50-megapixel main camera and an HD+ resolution screen. The phone is also said to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Further, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G could be marketed in crystal purple and onyx black colour options, which the teasers corroborate.

