WhatsApp Reportedly Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Low-Value Transactions

WhatsApp users may be able to carry out transactions with a single click without any failures, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 12:22 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Low-Value Transactions

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp currently offers UPI payments functionality to users in India

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in Whatsapp beta app version 2.25.5.17
  • Users may complete low-value transactions with a single click
  • It is speculated to enable money addition and withdrawal anytime
WhatsApp may be developing a UPI Lite functionality for users, according to a report. It is speculated to simplify the payment process by enabling them to carry out transactions without entering the PIN. Similar to other platforms, WhatsApp's in-development feature was spotted following an APK teardown of a beta version of the app and it may work for low-value transactions. This revelation comes amidst the reported development of bill payments facility for WhatsApp users in India.

UPI Lite on WhatsApp

This feature was spotted by Android Authority following an APK teardown of the WhatsApp beta app version 2.25.5.17. The update's code is said to contain several strings referencing the purported UPI Lite functionality. It may enable quick payments even if the servers are busy. Further, users may be able to carry out transactions with a single click, without any failures.

Code strings also suggest that they may also be able to add money and withdraw it anytime from the instant messaging platform. However, setting up UPI Lite will only enable it on that device and not across multiple devices connected to the account. With this purported feature, WhatsApp could build upon its existing UPI functionality which lets users connect their UPI accounts to the messaging app to carry out payments.

In the past, WhatsApp was reported to be developing additional financial functionality specifically for its Indian user base. It is said to be working towards bringing the ability to make bill payments within the app. This may include electricity bills, mobile recharge, water bill, rent payments, piped gas bill, and postpaid landline bill.

Notably, UPI Lite is an application developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that runs off existing UPI ecosystem protocols for phones. It is aimed at processing low value transactions that have been set at below Rs. 500. Linked to the user's mobile number, the functionality can be used to make payments even without a live internet connection.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp UPI, whatsapp payments, WhatsApp UPI payment, UPI Lite, UPI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
