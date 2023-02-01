Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November

WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November

WhatsApp users appeal in December jumped by about 70 percent to 1607, including appeal to ban 1,459 accounts, compared to 946 complaints in November.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 February 2023 22:03 IST
WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except when a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate

Highlights
  • WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in India in November
  • Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech
  • IT rules mandate large digital platforms to publish reports monthly

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in December, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month. The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

In November, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively.

"Between December 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for December published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.

The government last week announced three grievances appeal committees that will handle user's complaints against the large social media companies from March 1.

WhatsApp users appeal in December jumped by about 70 percent to 1607, including appeal to ban 1,459 accounts, compared to 946 complaints in November.

The instant messaging firm took action only on 166 appeals.

WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

An account is 'actioned' when it is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint, the report said.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, the report said. 

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp India, Social Media
WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021
Budget 2023: BSNL to Use Allocated Rs. 53,000 Crore for Upgrading to 4G, 5G Network
Featured video of the day
Comparison: iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T

Related Stories

WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  3. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  4. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. Moto E13 With 4GB of RAM May Launch in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Smart Band 2 Launched Globally at This Price: Details
  9. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  10. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried Barred From Contacting FTX Employees Using Signal, Encrypted Messages
  2. Budget 2023: BSNL to Use Allocated Rs. 53,000 Crore for Upgrading to 4G, 5G Network
  3. WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
  4. WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021
  5. Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
  7. Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis
  8. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  10. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.