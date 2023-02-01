Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021

WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021

WhatsApp in its undertaking given to the Centre in 2021 stand its users in India do not have to accept its 2021 privacy policy in order to use it.

By Agencies | Updated: 1 February 2023 21:48 IST
WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Two students challenged WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook

Highlights
  • The bench directed WhatsApp to give advertisement in five newspapers
  • Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing on April 11
  • The bench recorded the submission of the mobile messaging app

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed WhatsApp to widely publicise its undertaking given to the Centre in 2021 stand its users in India do not have to accept its 2021 privacy policy in order to use it.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph asked WhatsApp to give advertisement in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government.

The bench also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar recorded the submission of the mobile messaging app that they will abide by the terms of the letter to the government.

"We record the stand taken in the letter (to the government) and we record the submission of the senior counsel for WhatsApp that they will abide by the terms of the letter... till the next date of hearing. We further direct that WhatsApp will give publicity to this aspect to the customers of WhatsApp in five national newspapers on two occasions," the bench said.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on April 11.

Yesterday, the top court apprised by the Centre that a new Data Protection Bill, 2022 would be introduced in the Parliament in the second half of the Budget session.

The bench was hearing pleas filed by two students challenging WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook and others is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

Defending the privacy policy of the messaging app, Sibal submitted there are 600 million subscribers in India.

He said no personal messages on the messaging app can ever be read by any person including WhatsApp and it's encrypted end to end.

Two students — Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi — challenged the contract entered into between the two companies to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

 

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, India, Facebook, Data Protection Bill 2022, Supreme Court
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  3. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  4. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Vivo V27 Series Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. Moto E13 With 4GB of RAM May Launch in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Smart Band 2 Launched Globally at This Price: Details
  9. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  10. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried Barred From Contacting FTX Employees Using Signal, Encrypted Messages
  2. Budget 2023: BSNL to Use Allocated Rs. 53,000 Crore for Upgrading to 4G, 5G Network
  3. WhatsApp Banned Around 37 Lakh User Accounts in India in December 2022, Slightly Lower Than November
  4. WhatsApp Directed to Publicise Its Undertaking Given to the Centre in 2021
  5. Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
  7. Crypto Ecosystem Saw Most Heists in 2022 Worth $3.8 Billion: Chainalysis
  8. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  10. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.