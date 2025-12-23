Technology News
WhatsApp Begins Testing Support for Viewing Connected Peripherals

WhatsApp's latest feature will inform you about which connected accessories have access to your WhatsApp chats.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 23 December 2025 19:10 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing Support for Viewing Connected Peripherals

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp likely aims to improve transparency and account awareness with this feature

  • The feature appears in Linked Devices on WhatsApp iOS beta
  • Users can view devices linked without QR code verification
  • Apple Watch is currently the only supported peripheral
WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature on iOS that gives users clearer visibility into devices connected to their account. The update is arriving through the TestFlight beta programme with version 25.37.10.71 and introduces a dedicated way to track certain automatically connected devices. While the feature is currently limited in scope, early signs suggest WhatsApp is testing it with a wider audience, including some users on the stable App Store release, as part of a gradual rollout.

WhatsApp's Peripherals Menu Currently Shows Your Linked Apple Watch

The new feature adds a Peripherals list within WhatsApp's existing Linked devices menu, according to a post by feature tracker WABetaInfo. It allows users to see peripherals that connect automatically to their account without requiring a QR code scan or a six-digit verification code. These connections happen silently in the background and are designed for supported devices that rely on seamless pairing rather than manual setup, according to the post.

The new Peripherals list on WhatsApp (Tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

While the feature trackers says that the new list is available to some iOS beta testers who have updated to version 25.37.10.71, a Gadgets 360 staff member was able to view the Peripherals list on the latest stable version of WhatsApp for iOS. This suggests that the feature is also being tested with a wider audience.

At present, the Apple Watch is the only supported peripheral. When connected, it appears in the peripherals list along with details such as the device name and the last active time. This adds a permanent indicator that an Apple Watch is connected to a user's WhatsApp account for transparency and helps users confirm that messages and notifications are syncing correctly between the iPhone and the watch.

Unlike standard linked devices, peripherals cannot be disconnected directly from WhatsApp's settings. The blog post says that to remove a peripheral, users must uninstall the related app from the device itself. Doing so reportedly stops message synchronisation and automatically removes the peripheral from the account's device list.

By showing peripherals alongside linked devices, WhatsApp likely aims to improve transparency and account awareness. This visibility is expected to help users better understand which devices have access to their messages, spot unexpected connections, and avoid confusion around message delivery or notification syncing. 

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, iOS, WhatsApp Connected Peripherals, Apple, Meta
