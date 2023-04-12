WhatsApp's companion mode feature is reportedly available to all Android beta testers. The functionality, which allows users to link an existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone, has been in development for quite some time now. The companion mode functionality is an extension of multi-device support and is said to have been rolled out with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.8.2. However, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform hasn't officially announced when it intends to make the companion mode live for all users.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetainfo, WhatsApp has released companion mode feature for all Android beta testers. It is said to be available for all Android beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.8.2 and newer. It reportedly allows users to access their chat accounts across more than one smartphone.

For connecting WhatsApp to a secondary device, users are said to have to follow these steps.

Download the new beta version of WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business on the secondary device. Select Link a device from the overflow menu Open WhatsApp on the primary device, and head to Settings > Linked devices. Point this device to the secondary mobile phone to scan the QR Cod.

A linked secondary Android smartphone or tablet device doesn't offer full functionality like the primary device. Still, users will have access to chats and chat archives. The ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update could be limited to the primary device.

As per the report, WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS at this moment.

In March last year, WhatsApp introduced multi-device support that lets users access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. WhatsApp has also enabled end-to-end encryption on the chats. The paired devices will get disconnected if the phone remains inactive for more than two weeks. However, the feature supports PCs as secondary devices and is not convenient for people with additional mobile phones and tablets. This could soon change with the release of this new companion mode update.

