Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses

WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses

Ads will appear in Status under the Updates tab on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 09:42 IST
WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp says chats will still carry end-to-end encryption

Highlights
  • Ads on WhatsApp will use limited data like country and language
  • Channel subscriptions let users support creators via monthly fees
  • WhatsApp states it will never share or sell users’ phone numbers
Advertisement

WhatsApp will now show ads from businesses, the company has announced. The Meta-owned instant messaging client has been said to be deliberating over bringing advertisements to its app for years now, going as far back as 2018. WhatsApp says it will use “limited info” such as the country, language, and followed Channels to personalise ads. Additionally, Channel subscriptions have also been announced, enabling users to support their favourite WhatsApp Channels, alongside Promoted Channels.

Ads on WhatsApp

WhatsApp detailed the changes coming to its Updates tab in a blog post. It introduces three key changes — Channel subscriptions, Promoted Channels, and Ads in Status, with all of them aimed at helping admins, organisations, and businesses grow on WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned app says Channel subscriptions let users support their favourite channels and receive exclusive updates by paying a monthly fee. Meanwhile, it will also help them discover new channels when searching through the directory. WhatsApp will do this by giving admins the ability to promote their Channel's visibility.

However, the most notable change is the inclusion of advertisements. These will appear in Status under the Updates tab, letting users discover new businesses and start a conversation about the product or service which they're promoting. WhatsApp says that ads will only be displayed in the Updates tab and not where the personal chats are.

This announcement brings an end to years of rumours and indications by WhatsApp towards the possibility of bringing ads to its instant messaging client. In 2018, former Vice President of WhatsApp Chris Daniels said that ads would be the “primary monetisation mode for the company”, giving businesses an opportunity to reach people. Then, Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp reiterated a couple of years ago that the implementation of ads was still in development, and now they've finally been rolled out.

As per the company, ads in Status or Channels will use limited information such as country, city, language, the Channels followed, and user's interaction habit with ads. It will also use ad preferences and information from other Meta accounts of users which have added WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre.

However, the instant messaging client emphasises that “ [It] will never sell or share your phone number to advertisers”. User's personal messages, calls and groups will not be used to personalise the ads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp ads, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitget Partners UNICEF Unit to Expand Blockchain Training Across India, Other Countries 

Related Stories

WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  6. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  7. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  8. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  10. Vivo T4 Lite 5G to Launch in India Soon; Battery Capacity Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta and Oakley Announce New Smart Glasses Collaboration, Launch Set for June 20
  2. WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses
  3. Bitget Partners UNICEF Unit to Expand Blockchain Training Across India, Other Countries 
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones
  5. ElevenLabs Expands Eleven V3 Text-to-Speech Model With Support for 41 New Languages
  6. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Battery Capacity, Price Range Teased
  7. TikTok Pushes Deeper Into AI-Generated Video Ads With New Tools
  8. Apple Risks Fresh EU Charge Sheet Over App Store Curbs
  9. The Witcher 4 Will Target 60 FPS on Consoles, but Series S Will Be 'Extremely Challenging' Says CD Projekt Red
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Teased Alongside Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3 and Pad SE
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »