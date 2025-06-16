Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones

WhatsApp recently began testing AI-powered summaries for messages inside chats using its new Private Processing feature.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2025 19:46 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is already testing summaries for recently received messages on WhatsApp for Android

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on a document scanning feature on Android
  • The feature was introduced on WhatsApp for iOS in December 2024
  • WhatsApp is also testing AI-powered summaries messages
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow you to scan documents on your Android smartphone, according to a feature tracker. This functionality is already available on WhatsApp for iOS, and it allows you to scan a document without leaving the messaging app, and send them to other users (or yourself) as a media attachment. Last week, WhatsApp began testing a new AI feature that allows some beta testers on Android to see AI-powered message summaries in chats.

WhatsApp's Scan Document Feature Is Still in Development on Android

Nearly six months after the ability to scan documents was rolled out to WhatsApp for iOS, the messaging app appears to be working on the same feature for Android smartphones. Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the same Scan Document feature after updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.29. However, this feature is still in development, and has yet to be enabled on the beta channel.

Document scanning is yet to roll out on the beta channel
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to the feature tracker, WhatsApp will eventually introduce a new Scan document feature that appears under the Browse documents and Choose from gallery options when selecting the Documents attachment option on WhatsApp. 

Based on what we've seen on WhatsApp for iOS, the feature is expected to launch the camera when the Scan document button is tapped. Users can choose to manually capture images, or let the app automatically capture images when it detects a document.

Once all the pages in the document have been scanned, WhatsApp will generate a PDF that can be sent to another user, or forwarded to yourself. The PDF can also be saved to the phone's local storage and you can share it with another application.

AI summaries for messages uses Private Computing
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

It's worth noting that you can also scan documents using the Google Drive app which is preinstalled on most Android smartphones, until WhatsApp brings its document scanner feature to your phone. The scan documents feature will eventually roll out to WhatsApp for Android beta testers, before arriving on the stable channel.

Earlier this month, some beta testers could access a new AI-powered message summarisation feature in chats. If you have installed WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.18 or a newer beta version, you might also get access to a new Summarise with Meta AI button inside chats with a certain, unspecified number of new messages, as per the feature tracker.

This new message summarisation feature reportedly sends a request to Meta's Private Processing system, in order to protect user privacy. However, if a user has enabled Advanced Chat Protection for a particular chat, AI-powered messages summary prompts will not be displayed for that chat.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, Document Scanning, WhatsApp Scan Documents
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Battery Capacity, Price Range Teased
Bitget Partners UNICEF Unit to Expand Blockchain Training Across India, Other Countries 

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  3. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  6. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  7. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  8. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  9. Switch 2 Had the Biggest-Ever Launch Week for Video Game Hardware in the US
  10. Apple Risks Fresh EU Charge Sheet Over App Store Curbs
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitget Partners UNICEF Unit to Expand Blockchain Training Across India, Other Countries 
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones
  3. ElevenLabs Expands Eleven V3 Text-to-Speech Model With Support for 41 New Languages
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Battery Capacity, Price Range Teased
  5. TikTok Pushes Deeper Into AI-Generated Video Ads With New Tools
  6. Apple Risks Fresh EU Charge Sheet Over App Store Curbs
  7. The Witcher 4 Will Target 60 FPS on Consoles, but Series S Will Be 'Extremely Challenging' Says CD Projekt Red
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Teased Alongside Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3 and Pad SE
  9. Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe
  10. watchOS 26 to Bring Control Center Customisation Options with User-Defined Toggles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »