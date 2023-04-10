Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android to Let Users Edit Contact Details Without Leaving the App: Report

WhatsApp for Android to Let Users Edit Contact Details Without Leaving the App: Report

WhatsApp may soon allow users to add contact details including phone number, birthday, and email address.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 16:56 IST
WhatsApp for Android to Let Users Edit Contact Details Without Leaving the App: Report

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new feature in the latest beta update versions

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may add a new option under the New Contact option
  • It is said to be similar to what's available in Google's Contacts app
  • This feature is already available for the iOS version

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is always getting new features to ensure a great user experience. After news of an updated app UI coming to the Android version, WhatsApp is now said to be bringing another change that could help with saving contact details. The feature has been reportedly spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and could eventually make it to the stable build. Once rolled out, the feature will let users save contacts within WhatsApp.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow saving contact details on your device directly from within the app. A new UI will reportedly pop up when users tap on the New Contact option. Users will now see a UI similar to the one in the Contacts app by Google while saving new contact information, the report added.

Other than the name and phone number, users will also reportedly get to add other details such as birthdays, email addresses, and more. Once the details are input, the user will get an option to save the contact either on the device locally, or on the Google account linked to the device, as per the report. This feature could eliminate the need to leave WhatsApp and head to the Contacts app when saving a new contact.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the feature on the following beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, which include 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6. This feature is already available for the iOS version and it is only the Android version that is yet to get it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for Android is also reportedly testing a new navigation bar UI for Android. The UI is said to be similar to the one seen on the iOS version. The iOS app has the navigation bar at the bottom while Android has had it on the top all these years. Those using the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.4 should be able to see the new UI.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp update
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Asus ROG Phone 7 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android to Let Users Edit Contact Details Without Leaving the App: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Option: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Unveiled: Here's What's In the Box
  3. Asus ROG Phone 7 Could Launch in India At This Price
  4. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  5. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  8. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Debuts in India With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Web3 Fund Worth $100 Million Launched for Asia Growth by Bitget Exchange
  2. WhatsApp for Android to Let Users Edit Contact Details Without Leaving the App: Report
  3. Asus ROG Phone 7 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch
  4. China’s Payment Association Warns Over Risks of Data Leaks While Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools
  5. WhatsApp Working on Improving Feature That Lets iOS Users Share Status Updates in Facebook Stories: Report
  6. SushiSwap DeFi Protocol Loses $3 Million in Exploit, Here’s What is Known About It
  7. Star Wars Celebration 2023: Ahsoka Teaser, Daisy Ridley Returns, Andor Season 2 Release Window, and More
  8. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Options May Be Coming: All Details
  9. Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed to Sport 64-Megapixel AI Camera; Teaser Hints at Mini Capsule
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.