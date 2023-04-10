WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is always getting new features to ensure a great user experience. After news of an updated app UI coming to the Android version, WhatsApp is now said to be bringing another change that could help with saving contact details. The feature has been reportedly spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and could eventually make it to the stable build. Once rolled out, the feature will let users save contacts within WhatsApp.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow saving contact details on your device directly from within the app. A new UI will reportedly pop up when users tap on the New Contact option. Users will now see a UI similar to the one in the Contacts app by Google while saving new contact information, the report added.

Other than the name and phone number, users will also reportedly get to add other details such as birthdays, email addresses, and more. Once the details are input, the user will get an option to save the contact either on the device locally, or on the Google account linked to the device, as per the report. This feature could eliminate the need to leave WhatsApp and head to the Contacts app when saving a new contact.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the feature on the following beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, which include 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6. This feature is already available for the iOS version and it is only the Android version that is yet to get it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for Android is also reportedly testing a new navigation bar UI for Android. The UI is said to be similar to the one seen on the iOS version. The iOS app has the navigation bar at the bottom while Android has had it on the top all these years. Those using the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.4 should be able to see the new UI.

