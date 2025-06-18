ChatGPT on WhatsApp received a major upgrade on Tuesday. In December 2024, OpenAI announced the launch of a custom phone number, which allows users to access the chatbot within the WhatsApp interface as a chat option. Now, after the update, the chat extension of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform can generate images based on user prompts. The new capability comes four months after the San Francisco-based AI firm added support for image and voice input to the extension.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp to Let Users Generate Images

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that users accessing ChatGPT via WhatsApp can now ask the AI to generate images. While the company did not specify, the capability is likely powered by GPT-4o, the same large language model (LLM) that powers image generation in the chatbot's web client as well as desktop and mobile apps.

Image generation in ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test out the feature, and the chatbot takes about two minutes to generate an image, which is similar in quality to the app and website version. Currently, if a user has not linked their OpenAI account on WhatsApp, they will only be able to generate one image every 24 hours.

Apart from generating images, the chatbot can also answer text-based queries, generate content, analyse an image and even respond to voice notes (only in text, two-way voice conversation is not supported). However, while the chatbot's knowledge base is constantly updated, ChatGPT on WhatsApp cannot browse the web and answer queries about very recent or ongoing events.

To interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, users can save the vanity number +1-800-242-8478 (1-800-ChatGPT) or click on this link. Then, they can go to the messenger app, and find ChatGPT after refreshing the contact list. Notably, users living in the US and Canada can also call the number from any phone (smartphones, feature phones, or fixed-line phones) to speak with ChatGPT. It's a toll-free number so the caller will not have to bear the cost. The limit on this feature is 15 minutes per month.