ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded With Image Generation Capability

Those users who have not linked their OpenAI account with ChatGPT on WhatsApp can only generate one image every 24 hours.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 10:54 IST
WhatsApp users can save the number +1-800-242-8478 to access ChatGPT in the app

  • The feature is likely powered by the GPT-4o model
  • ChatGPT on WhatsApp was first announced in December 2024
  • In February, OpenAI added support for image as an input
ChatGPT on WhatsApp received a major upgrade on Tuesday. In December 2024, OpenAI announced the launch of a custom phone number, which allows users to access the chatbot within the WhatsApp interface as a chat option. Now, after the update, the chat extension of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform can generate images based on user prompts. The new capability comes four months after the San Francisco-based AI firm added support for image and voice input to the extension.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp to Let Users Generate Images

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced that users accessing ChatGPT via WhatsApp can now ask the AI to generate images. While the company did not specify, the capability is likely powered by GPT-4o, the same large language model (LLM) that powers image generation in the chatbot's web client as well as desktop and mobile apps.

chatgpt whatsapp images ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Image generation in ChatGPT on WhatsApp

 

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test out the feature, and the chatbot takes about two minutes to generate an image, which is similar in quality to the app and website version. Currently, if a user has not linked their OpenAI account on WhatsApp, they will only be able to generate one image every 24 hours.

Apart from generating images, the chatbot can also answer text-based queries, generate content, analyse an image and even respond to voice notes (only in text, two-way voice conversation is not supported). However, while the chatbot's knowledge base is constantly updated, ChatGPT on WhatsApp cannot browse the web and answer queries about very recent or ongoing events.

To interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, users can save the vanity number +1-800-242-8478 (1-800-ChatGPT) or click on this link. Then, they can go to the messenger app, and find ChatGPT after refreshing the contact list. Notably, users living in the US and Canada can also call the number from any phone (smartphones, feature phones, or fixed-line phones) to speak with ChatGPT. It's a toll-free number so the caller will not have to bear the cost. The limit on this feature is 15 minutes per month.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Headphone 1 Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

