WhatsApp has started rolling out a beta update for Android users that allows them to link another smartphone to their respective accounts. The feature is currently limited to some beta testers and could be made available to a wider user base in the coming weeks. It is said to sync your chat across multiple devices; however, some features are still not available in companion mode. In addition, the Meta-owned platform is also testing the ability to link WhatsApp on Android tablets and the Do Not Disturb feature on smartphones.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.24.18 update introduces the companion mode for smartphones. This feature is said to allow users to link their existing devices to another smartphone simultaneously.

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

Users can check for the 'Link a device' option in the registration screen of the app to access this feature. It currently allows users to sync chats across up to four devices. Your personal messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted if you use the app from a secondary device.

However, the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists/ stickers is still not available in this update. Another report mentions that the WhatsApp for Android beta update v2.22.24.18 gives users the ability to link Android tablets to an existing WhatsApp account. This option is said to be included under the 'Link a device' menu as 'Linked devices beta'. The final release date of these features is still unknown.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be also working on making the app Do Not Disturb API compatible. This feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.24.17. In addition, some users may get this feature by installing the v2.22.24.15 beta build. In case you miss a call due to the do not disturb mode, this feature will reportedly mark a missed call as “Silenced by Do Not Disturb” if a user misses it. This beta update is also currently available to a limited number of beta testers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.