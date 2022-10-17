Technology News
WhatsApp 'Edited' Label for Modified Texts Spotted in Development: All Details

WhatsApp is tipped to give users 15 minutes to edit their messages when the feature is released, as per feature tracker WABetaInfo.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 13:42 IST
WhatsApp ‘Edited’ Label for Modified Texts Spotted in Development: All Details

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The feature was first spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android earlier this year

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to be working on an edit button for messages
  • The edit button will allow people to correct typos within chats
  • WhatsApp’s ‘Edited’ label for messages yet to reach beta testers

WhatsApp is looking to add the ability of editing messages on its platform. With this, the Meta-owed social networking app will also inform its users if messages in their inboxes were edited by the sender. Spotted in development on the recently released version 2.22.22.14 by a feature tracker, the instant messaging app is working on an ‘Edited' label under messages to ensure transparency in communication. At present, this feature is under development and is not yet available for beta testers.

When the feature rolls out, WhatsApp would give users 15 minutes to edit the messages, as per feature tracker WABetaInfo. “As happens with deleted messages for everyone, WhatsApp may not ensure that your message will really be edited if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain amount of time (probably, a day or a little more),” said the WABetaInfo report.

As of now, the release date or timeline for this feature remains unclear.

The same feature was spotted in development on an earlier beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

It suggests that to edit a sent text message, users will have to long-press the text and select a new Edit​​​ option in the pop-up menu that currently includes Info and Copy options.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on expanding the group participant limit to 1024 members, up from the exiting limit of 512. According to recent reports, the messaging app is working on increasing the number of participants allowed in a single group chat from the previous limit of 512 to 1024 members.

The platform is also reportedly rolling out its paid subscription service for business users for beta testing.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Edit Button, Meta, Edit Label
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
