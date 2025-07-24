Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Beta Introduces 'Remind Me' Feature With Support for Custom Message Reminders

WhatsApp Beta Introduces 'Remind Me' Feature With Support for Custom Message Reminders

WhatsApp will let users choose from a list of presets, or specify exactly when the chat service should remind them about individual messages.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2025 14:05 IST
WhatsApp Beta Introduces 'Remind Me' Feature With Support for Custom Message Reminders

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

WhatsApp is currently testing the message reminder feature on the latest beta version for Android

Highlights
  • WhatsApp now lets beta testers set reminders for previously read chats
  • Chat reminders are available on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android
  • WhatsApp is also expected to bring this feature to users on iOS
WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that will help users set message reminders for chats that have already been read. On the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, users can choose from a list of presets, or specify exactly when WhatsApp should remind them about individual messages. The Meta-owned chat platform already displays reminders to respond to unread messages on iOS and Android. Chat platforms like Slack already offer a similar service, along with the ability to schedule messages.

How WhatsApp's New 'Remind Me' Feature Works

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.14, users will get access to the new message reminders feature on the messaging service. Beta testers must tap and hold a message until it is highlighted, then tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen, and select Remind me, in order to try out the new feature.

The new Remind me feature on WhatsApp (Tap to expand)

 

When users tap the new Remind me option, WhatsApp will display a new pop-up card that asks them to select from four options: In 2 hours, In 8 hours, In 24 hours, or Custom. The first three are presets, while the custom option allows users to select the date and time for their message reminder.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of the Remind me button on the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, which was first spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo. A message displayed while setting the reminder also informs users that only they will receive a reminder, and not other members in the chat.

Once a user sets a reminder for a specific message, WhatsApp indicates that a reminder is pending via a small bell icon. Users will also get a separate notification from WhatsApp when the reminder is due, and it includes the contents of the original message, for easy access.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp already allows users to receive reminders for messages that they haven't seen on iOS and Android, but this new Remind me feature could definitely come in handy for chats that have already been read. It is expected to roll out to users on the stable update channel, after public beta testing.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Chat Reminders, WhatsApp Remind Me feature, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Messages
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More

