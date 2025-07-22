Technology News
WhatsApp for Windows Replaces Native App With WhatsApp Web Version on Latest Beta Release

A WhatsApp Web-based client has replaced the optimised UWP version that delivered better performance and native support for notifications on Windows.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 July 2025 14:24 IST
WhatsApp for Windows Replaces Native App With WhatsApp Web Version on Latest Beta Release

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

Using the WhatsApp Windows app will soon offer the same functionality as a WhatsApp Web PWA

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Windows has switched to a web app on the latest beta
  • Users on the stable channel will eventually get the downgraded version
  • Meta switched to a web version of its Messenger app for Windows in 2024
WhatsApp for Windows is no longer a native app, after a recent update that rolled out to testers earlier this week. The company released a highly optimised UWP app with support for native notifications on Windows in 2022. It has now been replaced it with the WhatsApp Web client, wrapped inside a web view, and it is expected to use more system resources than the previous version. Last year, Meta downgraded its native Messenger app for Windows to a similar web app.

WhatsApp for Windows Switches to WhatsApp Web UI on Latest Beta

Testers who update to the latest version of WhatsApp Beta via the Microsoft Store will be logged out of their WhatsApp account on their Windows laptop or desktop computer. Users who link their devices again will see a new user interface (via Windows Latest) that is identical to the WhatsApp Web UI. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the native app has been deprecated on the latest beta version.

Once the new user interface is added to WhatsApp Beta (and eventually the stable version) on Windows, users will see the web version of WhatsApp, which is a web wrapper created using Microsoft Edge WebView2. Users can now access Channels and the app reveals that Communities and Status features have received some unnamed upgrades.

This means that a recent version of Microsoft Edge must be present on the device for the app to function properly. The app will also resemble the web version, and won't have Windows design elements seen on previous versions. It's currently unclear whether WhatsApp for Mac will also switch to a web wrapper.

This isn't the first app from Meta to be downgraded to a progressive web app. The Messenger app for Windows dropped its native UWP app in favour of a web app last year. At this point, there shouldn't be much difference in terms of resource usage when accessing Messenger and WhatsApp via their web versions (via a browser) and the desktop apps.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp finally rolled out a dedicated app for iPad. The app was being tested by the Meta-owned messaging platform for years, before it was rolled out to all users. It offers an optimised user interface for larger screens, with the chat list on the left side and a chat view on the right.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Windows, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Beta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Flexible AMOLED Display Survives 5 Lakh Folds: All Details
Crypto Whales Drive $4 Trillion Market Revival After Trump Signs Stablecoin Bill

