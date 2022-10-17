Technology News
loading

Moto X40 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, My Support 68W Fast Charging: Reports

Moto X40 has reportedly received China Compulsory Certification (3C) certification ahead of its launch in China.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 13:14 IST
Moto X40 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, My Support 68W Fast Charging: Reports

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X40 is expected to succeed the Moto Edge X30 that was released in China last year

Highlights
  • Moto X40 may sport a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • It may launch later this year, after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuts
  • Moto is yet to announce details of the purported Moto X40 phone

Moto X40 — the purported successor of the Moto Edge X30 — specifications have surfaced online. Motorola appears to be working on a successor to the Moto Edge X30 that debuted in China last year. The smartphone is reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A notable tipster has also shared a couple of other specifications of the Moto X40. Furthermore, this smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. It is expected to arrive later this year sometime after the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

According to a report by ITHome, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the purported Moto X40 may feature a full-HD+ display and a 50-megapixel primary camera. This Motorola smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In related news, MySmartPrice reported that the Moto X40 has received 3C certification. A Motorola handset bearing the model number XT2301-5 was spotted on the certification site. The alleged listing suggests that this smartphone may support 68W fast charging.

The tipster also suggests that the Moto X40 may be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphones upon arrival. Motorola is yet to announce the launch details of this smartphone. However, we can expect it to arrive sometime this year after the expected debut of the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in November.

To recall, its predecessor the Moto Edge X30 was launched in China last year for a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The smartphone has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel selfie camera. This Motorola smartphone has a 5,000mAh with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto X40, Moto X40 specifications, Motorola, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6000mAh Battery: Details
WhatsApp ‘Edited’ Label for Modified Texts Spotted in Development: All Details
Moto X40 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, My Support 68W Fast Charging: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.